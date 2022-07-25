They Got The Goods! Check Out The Gifting Suite Swag Offered To ESPYs Celebrity Attendees

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Ever wonder what the gifting suites and swag bags look like at major celebrity events?

We got the scoop from Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, who recently shared the contents of the gift bags produced for The 2022 ESPYS. The gift bags are filled with a luxurious assortment of gifts including high-end resorts and services, fashion products, tech gadgets and more. One autographed bag was also auctioned off to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Celebrities who visited the suite include Steph Curry, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Simu Liu, Heidi Gardner, Lindsey Vonn, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Chloe Kim, Klay Thompson, Sunisa Lee, Albert Pujols, Katie Ledecky, Lisa Leslie, Grant Williams and Evander Kane

Suite items include:

Four Seasons Resort Nevis- The modern embodiment of the spirit and soul of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity and recreation all located on a beachfront oasis that just waits for your discovery. www.fourseasons.com/nevis

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos– Debuted in Spring 2022, Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa offers travelers a new all-inclusive experience in Los Cabos and features a 1,148-foot waterfront lazy river recognized as the longest in the region. https://villalavalencia.com/

HempHera Kosmetikos- Guests will be receiving SOLACX & Polar ICX, a duo of our award-winning relief topicals powered by nano-amplified hemp extract. https://www.hemphera.com/products/solace-relief-cream

Muse- Meet Muse 2, the brain sensing headband and your very own personal meditation assistant- Powered by research-grade EEG technology, Muse’s real-time biofeedback technology teaches you how to tune into your brain and body so you can know when you’re in the zone and unlock your brain’s performance. www.choosemuse.com

Dr. Tyler Hales Cosmetic Dentist– Dr. Hales specializes in veneers and sleep dentistry at Hales Parker Dentistry and is recognized as the Celebrity Dentist since working on several Bravo TV starlets. www.halesparker.com/meet-dr-hales

NV Life– Neurovascular Life- NV Life is a three-step method that provides a holistic approach to expedite the body’s repair process and support your overall well-being. www.nvlife.com

SpiritHoods– 100% Faux Fur Apparel and Homegoods, with 10% of net profits donated back to endangered animals. https://www.spirithoods.com/

Tom James Custom Clothiers– Tom James Company is the world’s largest provider of custom and bespoke clothing and is dedicated to meeting our clients’ increasing demand for convenience and world-class service. https://www.tomjames.com

Bar by Avensole Winery– Family owned Avensole Winery will be providing a selection of luxurious Temecula wines.

https://www.avensolewinery.com/

Gift bag items include:

Champion– Champion® Reverse Weave Hoodie and Reverse Weave Short. www.champion.com

Empiria Fragrances– Oshun V – Embrace the power within and indulge in the bliss of a goddess. www.empiriafragrances.com

LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops- These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and photo ready for up to 8 hours; USE AS DIRECTED. www.lumifydrops.com

Mace Brand– A high visibility, versatile personal safety kit solution from Mace, that includes a pepper spray with a 10 ft range and a 130 decibel personal alarm. https://www.mace.com/collections/personal-safety-combo-kits

Moonshot– Moonshot Sourdough Sea Salt – Moonshot is the first climate-friendly snack brand; made with high-quality, organic ingredients, GMO-free and crazy delicious, these crackers are sure to please the whole family! https://moonshotsnacks.com/products/sourdough-sea-salt

Simply Spiked Lemonade– Simply Spiked Lemonade Reversible Bucket Hat. https://www.drinksimplyspiked.com/

Thera Cane– Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades! www.theracane.com

What do you think of the gifting suite offerings? What items would you have been most excited about?