Canceled: Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Takes Its Final Bow After Two Seasons

Two seasons later and Max’s “Rap Sh!t” will take its final bow. The drama series created by Issa Rae is one of the latest TV shows to be canceled at the network. Read more details inside.

The scripted series created by Rae and starring Aida Osman and Kamillion has been canceled after a two-season run. The show was back by Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” a Max spokesperson shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Though the show was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 100 percent score amongst critics, it did not survive the historic double strike the industry faced last year. While there were many fans of the show, who expressed their love on and offline, there were also many viewers who weren’t fond of the comedy as the show sits with a 65 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes platform.

“Rap Sh!t” followed two estranged high school friends from outside Miami, who reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry.

Osman starred as Shawna Clark, a struggling rapper who works at a hotel. The cast also included KaMillion as Mia, a fellow rapper and single mother who worked multiple jobs to support her family, as well as Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin.

The last season was set to release August 2023, but was pushed back due to the strike. The delay allowed the cast and its crew to promote the show after both strikes concluded, wrapping up Season two on Dec. 21. Still, it was not high on the priority list for Max’s programming.

“Rap Sh!t” was the latest scripted series to be cancelde at the network joining “Julia” and “Our Flag Means Death,” both of which were axed after two seasons.

So long and farewell to the innovative comedy that explored the realities of the beloved rap music genre.

Stream “Rap Sh!t’s” Season 2 on Max if you missed all the action.