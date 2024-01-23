Tierra Whack Announces Debut Album ‘World Wide Whack’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tierra Whack announced the upcoming release of her debut album on social media Monday, Jan. 22. The Philadelphia rapper shared a post with the album artwork and a caption revealing its release date and her creative partner, who helped bring the music to life. Read more details inside.

The announcement of Tierra Whack’s first studio album, World Wide Whack, marks six years since her last full-length release. The project is set to be released on Mar. 15 via Interscope. Whack also notes that it was masterfully “brought to life” by visual artist Alex Da Corte.

“I really took my time with this,” Whack shared in her social media announcement, “so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.”

Tierra also revealed that a new track titled “Shower Song” will be released on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Philly artist first arrived on the scene with her beloved visual project Whack World in 2018. The album, which was inspired by the rapper’s experiences growing up being bullied in a predominantly white school, featured 15 tracks which each clocked in a minute’s length.

Since then, she’s released a number of singles over the years. She was also featured on “MY POWER” from the Beyoncé-curated soundtrack for 2021’s The Lion King. That year Whack also released three EPs: Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?. Her documentary Cypher was released on Hulu last October 2023, and in November she shared a new song called “Chanel Pit.”

According to Pitchfork, the album’s press release states that the album’s cover is “the first reveal of the World Wide Whack character, an alter ego both untouchable and vulnerable, superhuman and painfully human, whose surprising story will unfold in images and video over the course of the album’s visual rollout.”

The statement also lists 17th-century Italian clown Pierrot, fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, and Donna Summer as inspirations for the character.

Check out Tierra Whack’s social media announcement below: