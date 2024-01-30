Bridging The Generational Gap: Jennifer Lopez Taps Latto For The ‘Can’t Get Enough (Remix)’ Music Video

After the successful launch of Jennifer Lopez’s first single and video “Can’t Get Enough” from her upcoming Amazon Original “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” she dropped a brand new, red-hot music video featuring award winning rapper Latto. Click inside to check it out!

“Can’t Get Enough”, is the debut single from Jennifer’s ninth studio album “This Is Me…Now” available to pre-order today. Her first major musical project in almost a decade, the long awaited musical experience releases on February 16th, 2024 with a new full length album and Amazon Original inspired by the music, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story”.

The phenomenal new video, created by Lopez and director Tanu Muiño (Harry Styles, Lizzo, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, Elton John) is one of Jennifer’s hottest yet and she does all of her own stunts…in heels! Fusing the Bronx and Atlanta, this return to the “epic J.Lo” style video, exemplifies the triple threats dance, and singing prowess with Latto by her side.

One of rap’s leading ladies, Atlanta based rapper Latto is taking the music industry by storm. Known for her witty lyrics and effortless style, the 2023 BET “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” winner and RCA signee is best known for her 2019 anthem, “B*tch From Da Souf”, her studio albums, “Queen of Da Souf” and “777” — the latter having the global chart-topping hit “Big Energy” and her collaboration with Cardi B for her single “Put It On Da Floor Again.” In July 2023, she had her first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her collab with BTS star Junk Kook on “Seven.” On top of racking up awards and accolades, Latto was most recently the call out in the Music section and honoree on the 2023 Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list.