2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of March 10

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week we will be hit with a double dose of Pisces vibes. We’ve a New Moon in Pisces on the 10th which will gets us feeling good about romance and spiritual projects/ventures (Great time to learn a metaphysical skillset) and then right behind the New Moon on the 11th Venus also moves into this feminine sign.

This combo is great for new romantic partnerships, updating our underwear and doing love rituals while dancing under the moonlight near a body of water.

This week calls for dreaming and then dreaming a bit more!

Have fun:)

Let’s see what the week has in store for you.

CAPRICORN:Having the courage to pivot at this time is where you’ll find good fortune. However, your Spirit team is advising that you do this strategically and look at any blocks or pitfalls as lessons and redirection to a better route. If you really start to move forward now you’ll be right where you want to be by your birthday.

RED FLAG: If you feel a lover is being unfaithful, you’re not wrong, but make sure you’ve got solid “proof” before blowing up on them.

SWEET SPOT: Job promotions are available to you at this time, but you’ll have to make the first move.

AQUARIUS:

What happened the last time you practiced gratitude journaling? Life probably got even sweeter right? Well right now, no matter what chaos you may be facing, now is the time to get back –deeply- into a state of gratitidue. Start with waking up and saying out loud three things you grateful for on a daily basis. Trust it really does change things up for you. Oh! Also be sure to stop doom scroling while rewarming this practice back into your world.

RED FLAG: In life, making changes often starts with making changes within. Don’t overlook this vital part of your journey.

SWEET SPOT: Start making some fun summer plans now – this will allow you to catch the best rates and keep you in a good move as you look forward to your upcoming vacations.

PISCES: How much do you trust your Spirit team and your intuition? Seriously, many of you have been needing to take a few leaps of faith, but you’re so afraid of all the “what ifs” that could go wrong, that you aren’t even dreaming of what could go absolutely beautiful. This will especially apply to those of you who have been thinking of moving abroad or starting a digital nomad lifestyle.

RED FLAG: You’re not being told the full truth from your houseguest or roommate around a situation having to do with shared finances and/or missing physical items. Go over all the details and ask them again. They’ll eventually break down and get honest.

SWEET SPOT:Spend your birthday season making your home more cozy. Add some thick carpets and maybe jazz up your bathroom.

ARIES: Has the jealous monster got you lately? Be deeply honest with yourself. If you find yourself nodding your head “yes”…it’s fine. Release the shame and dig deeper into what you feel you’re missing or deserving of but not receiving – and then work to go and get that. And remember that we all have a different reality, struggles and wins. Just continue to work towards creating the reality that you wish to live.

RED FLAG: Some of you have fallen off your meditation practice. Please jump back on it – you’ll find that your ego and emotions are more balanced when you do so.

SWEET SPOT: Fire signs need heat. Try and get to a jazzy local bar that has a fire pit out back and grab a drink and then go out and stare into the flames to help facilitate spiritual downloads and good vibes.

TAURUS:A completely new life is upon many Taureans at this time. The keys as to what this could be lies in spending time in nature. As an Earth sign, kicking it often with Mother Earth is so vital. Try out forest bathing (sitting in a forest for hours and listening to nature) or go sun gazing at a local park or beach. While doing so, talk to your ancestors and ask them to lay out an easy forward motion plan.

RED FLAG: Many soulmates that we meet are meant to be Master Teachers not necessarily the people we fall in love with and marry. Use discernment when meeting someone new and be sure to NOT build fairy castles in the sky. Watch behavior not sweet talk.

SWEET SPOT: Blow some cinnamon over your front door to usher in a continuous supply of abundance.

GEMINI:Be prepared to meet someone new but old. What that means is that this person is someone that you’ve spent many lifetimes with and now you all are in the End Game. LOL. I know it sounds crazy…but this person is here to really take you to new heights both spiritually and emotionally. Spirit is not revealing whether this will be tumultuous or sweet (probably both) either way – if you’ve been avoiding doing your shadow work – then brace yourself.

RED FLAG: What does affluence and wealth mean and look like for you? For those of you who are feeling burnt out with work -now is the time to question what you really need and how much you need to “work” to obtain it.

SWEET SPOT: A Past Life Reading would serve you well at this time – be sure to ask them to look for hidden gifts that you can bring forward into this current incarnation.

CANCER:: Under the New Moon on the 10th which is in your sign mate of Pisces is a great time to do love or money rituals. If you hyper focus on what you really want, you’ll start to see things rapidly coming into your reality in under 30 days. One caveat, chaos often is the fastest way to bring about change – so even if things get a bit “hairy” going forward, know that it won’t be forever and that it is necessary to bring about the outcomes that you seek.

RED FLAG: When’s the last time you went over all of your policies, your will, updated your protections on your devices? Now is the time to do so.

SWEET SPOT: Try and wear mostly white over this month to help balance emotions and catch the eye of higher ups at work. It’s literally your lucky color at the moment.

LEO:The caterpillar stays nice and tucked in safely until it’s time for it to become a butterfly. There’s a lesson here for your sweet Leo. At this time while you’re cooking up the latest version of you — it’s best to keep things to a need to know basis only. This will allow you to make mistakes without an audience and play the long game on your own terms.

RED FLAG: If work has been chaotic lately, make sure that you are grounding your energy before starting the work day. Try and wear red carnelian and hematite crystals along with listening to Root Chakra meditations.

SWEET SPOT: Now would be an amazing time to take up any sort of next level metaphysical or culinary courses if you’re so inclined.

VIRGO: Spirit wants to know if you’re really done with toxic past lovers, lopsided addictions and people pleasing? No matter what you think, be prepared to get tested over these coming weeks. You will have to embody the phrase “standing on business.” LOL. Are you up for the challenge? This will also apply to those with Virgo placements in Mars, Jupiter and your Moon sign.

RED FLAG: Shifting starts with making up your mind and then following with action. Not posting a loose list on Social Media – secretly seeking validation from a bunch of people who aren’t you. #sorrynotsorry It needed to be said.

SWEET SPOT: Live music is always something that puts humans in a good mood. Be sure to check out a few great bands now that the weather is warming up.

LIBRA: Think back to all of 2023 — what lessons did you learn? How are your boundaries these days? Are you speaking your truth mindfully but unapologetically? Like Virgo, Spirit will be sending you a series of tests over this New Moon energy to see where you stand. If you’re still struggling in these areas then pick up a book on Shadow Work or healing your inner child. And if you can swing it then a therapist would be extremely beneficial to you at this time.

RED FLAG: While the truth about a loved one will shock you – in the end- it provides an opportunity for you to relate to them in a more authentic way.

SWEET SPOT: Growth can be both sweet and painful, make yours the latter by not over working and getting into a consistent wellness habit.

SCORPIO: How have you been handling your financial affairs, especially your retirement/financial future? If it’s looking a bit sloppy, then may I suggest that now is the time to put your feet to the fire and hire a proper financial advisor. This message is especially important for those over 40. Spirit knows that you’re procrastinating out of fear, but I’ll tell you – it doesn’t matter. Do it scared, but just do it.

RED FLAG: If you’ve an expensive trip planned in the near future, don’t forget to get really good travel insurance and keep on top of your policy information.

SWEET SPOT: Your luck this week can be found in your professional relationships. Be sure to keep them warm and always ask if there is anything you can help them with.

SAGITTARIUS: Is your current circle serving you or simply taking? If it’s the latter, then now is the time to evaluate who needs to stay and who needs to go. Seek out those that feel like “home” and that give as good as they get. Now keep in mind these may not always be the most glamorous and hip crowd but they certainly will be the most loyal and caring.

RED FLAG: Brace yourself for some financial chaos industry wide ahead. If it’s already happening then be smart about planning your own financial needs and really think about starting a small side hustle.

SWEET SPOT: This Pisces New Moon wants to sprinkle some good juju your way. Help it out by cleansing your home with Palo Santo wood and doing a salt sweep of your floors (simply sprinkle salt on your floors and then sweep it up and out of the front door).

Have a great week, guys!