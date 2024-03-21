Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

This week (March 21), Google shared an exciting development that’s set to redefine the way we interact with the digital world – the launch of the innovative “Circle to Search” feature. This cutting-edge technology, now available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, offers users a seamless and intuitive way to search by simply circling an item in a photo or text on their screen.

To bring this feature to life, Google has partnered with esteemed personalities across various industries, who have shared their firsthand experiences and the transformative impact Circle to Search has had on their daily digital interactions:

Related Stories A Match Made In Heaven: Hip Hop Icon Jim Jones Partners With Luè Jade To Redefine Guilt-Free Luxury In The Wine & Spirits Industry



Fresh Starts: Tap In With The Three Newest Artists Signed To Issa Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company Raedio



‘ComicView’ Returns This Hartbeat Weekend In Las Vegas Thanks To Hartbeat & BET

Naomi Campbell – “Googling is practically second nature to me, and with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item in a photo. This technology is pure genius. It makes complex AI seem effortless. Mark my words, this is going to revolutionize how the world searches for information, and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

“Googling is practically second nature to me, and with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item in a photo. This technology is pure genius. It makes complex AI seem effortless. Mark my words, this is going to revolutionize how the world searches for information, and I am thrilled to be part of it.” Sha’Carri Richardson – “For me, this partnership with Google is a “wow” and full circle moment. I literally Google everything! And now with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item on photo. This technology makes complex AI feel simple and straight to the point. This is going to change how the world searches for information and I get to be a part of it.”

“For me, this partnership with Google is a “wow” and full circle moment. I literally Google everything! And now with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item on photo. This technology makes complex AI feel simple and straight to the point. This is going to change how the world searches for information and I get to be a part of it.” Brent Faiyaz – “This partnership with Google is about more than just a new feature on your phone; it’s about innovation and finding inspiration in unlikely places. I’m excited for others to try Circle to Search.”

“This partnership with Google is about more than just a new feature on your phone; it’s about innovation and finding inspiration in unlikely places. I’m excited for others to try Circle to Search.” Bronny James – “Circle to Search is super easy to use! I had a good time showing off this new AI feature that’s exclusive to Android phones.”

In addition to sharing their experiences, the four stars also appeared in a commercial introducing the world to the new feature. Check it out below and let us know what you think about Google’s “Circle to Search” in the comments.