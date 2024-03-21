Subscribe
Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

Published on March 21, 2024

Google Circle To Search Stills

Source: Google / Courtesy

This week (March 21), Google shared an exciting development that’s set to redefine the way we interact with the digital world – the launch of the innovative “Circle to Search” feature. This cutting-edge technology, now available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, offers users a seamless and intuitive way to search by simply circling an item in a photo or text on their screen.

To bring this feature to life, Google has partnered with esteemed personalities across various industries, who have shared their firsthand experiences and the transformative impact Circle to Search has had on their daily digital interactions:

In addition to sharing their experiences, the four stars also appeared in a commercial introducing the world to the new feature. Check it out below and let us know what you think about Google’s “Circle to Search” in the comments.

 

