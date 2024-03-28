Simone Joy Jones Has Her Hands Full In New ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’ Trailer!

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It looks like this generation of moviegoers will be getting a melanated update to the 90’s classic film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

We’re excited to share the trailer for the update which stars one of our Bel-Air faves Simone Joy Jones as seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell.

Tanya can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.

Check out the trailer below:

What did you think? We are actually pretty excited about the cast. We haven’t seen Nicole Richie on film in a minute and you know we love Ms. Pat. The film was also directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, who played Derek Dubois in Insecure. He’s written and produced on some of our favorite shows like Everything’s Trash and Grown-ish.

Starring Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler and Ms. Pat