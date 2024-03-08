Subscribe

Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Published on March 8, 2024

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Source: Courtesy Essence / Getty

The 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood® Awards took place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and Method Man stunned at the event. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.

This year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was hosted by celebrated actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, honoring Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

A few memorable highlights from this year’s festivities include:

Emmy Award Winning Actress, Zendaya, and Fashion Legend, Law Roach, dazzled another red carpet together during awards season, while the actress debuted a stylish new bob haircut.

Black Love was on full display with couples such as actor and rapper Joey Bada$$ and singer & actress Serayah, BET’s “Sistas” and “Zatima” actor, Devale Ellis and wife Khadeen Ellis,  sharing touching moments on the carpet.

American Fiction star, Erika Alexander joined fellow actress, Kim Cole and renowned TV writer and producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, on the carpet as they delved into nostalgic memories from “Living Single,” which recently hit a 30-year milestone.

Twin, where have you been? Actresses and TV personalities Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley graced the carpet as they offered us a trip down memory lane.

Following a touching moment with her sister and fellow multifaceted entertainer, Chole Bailey and 2024 honoree, Halle Bailey, shared a soul-stirring speech reflecting on what she has described as her greatest achievement – being a mother to her son Halo.

Honoree Danielle Brooks received a standing ovation, as she sung the gospel melody, “I won’t complain” to accept her award.

Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, closed the show with her hit song, “Made for Me” that brought the crowd to their feet.

The event drew a collection of notable celebrities, from esteemed actors and directors to music moguls and fashion icons, including Normani, Tina Knowles, Leslie Jones, Letitia Wright, Da’Vinci, Teyonah Parris, Actress (Marvel’s The Marvels and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone) Skai Jackson, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Antony Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Gross, and more.

Catch up on all of the festivities from this year’s event Friday, March 15th when the 17th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony airs at 9/8c on OWN. It will also be available to stream on Max.

1. Sing A Song

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

2. Stunning

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

3. Our Stars Shined

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

4. Everyone Stepped Out

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

5. Lookin’ Fab

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

6. And Oh So Beautiful

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

7. The Gowns Were Lovely

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

8. All Smiles All Around

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

9. Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

10. The “Living Single” Reunion We Needed

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

11. Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

12. Host for the Evening

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

13. Star-studded

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

14. So Much Black Excellence In One Room

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

15. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

16. Real Sisters

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

17. Halle in Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

18. Nobody Loves Her Like We Do

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

19. Black Women Supporting Black Women

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

20. Without Flaw

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

21. Law’s Never Retiring

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

22. Ms. Wright Lookin’ Right in Green

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

23. Black Men Supporting Black Women

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

24. The Industry’s Finest

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

25. Selfie Time

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

26. We Love This Song

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

27. Perfect Place to Gather Us

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

28. Ladies in Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

29. So Pretty

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

30. A Time Indeed

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

31. Black Love Was There

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

32. More Fits Were Thrown

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

33. Legends in the Building

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

34. All the Stars Were In Attendance

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

35. Essence’s 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

36. She Can Do No Wrong

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

37. An Honor

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

38. They Grow Up So Fast

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

39. All White When She Feeling Godly

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

40. Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

41. Close Up

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

42. Twin, Where Have You Been?

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

43. Beautiful Ladies

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

44. What A Special Event

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

45. Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

46. Once More For This Fit

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

47. Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

48. She Is Black Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

49. So Beautiful

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

50. More From The Festivities

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

51. Everyone’s Welcomed

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

52. Another Close Up

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

53. Glamour

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

54. Bossy in Red

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

55. Radiant

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

56. Beautiful In and Out The Program

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

57. Watch Essence’s 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

