Stoner Season: Songs You Need On Your 4/20 Playlist

Happy Holidays! Every year on April 20th, marijuana enthusiasts celebrate their love for the magic herb. What’s a good celebration without a banging soundtrack to listen to while celebrating? Click inside to check out our 4/20 playlist and to learn how the day became a thing.

Although there are numerous theories on how the day became such a phenomenon, there’s one that stands out above the others. The most commonly told story involves some high schoolers from California, which makes sense especially since it’s considered a smoker’s paradise. The students attended northern California’s San Rafael High School in the early 1970s. The group of friends (who named themselves the Waldos) were all involved in after-school activities. With that being the case, 4:20 was chosen as the time they could link up to get lifted. Over time, the time stamp became code for smoking weed and eventually spread much further.

Apparently, the famous rock band The Grateful Dead helped popularize the term “4/20” in late 1990. During one of their shows, some fans handed out flyers that invited people to come smoke “420” at 4:20 p.m. on April 20. Steven Bloom, who just so happened to be a reporter at The High Times, was a recipient of one of the fliers. After the popular cannabis publication printed that flyer the next year, a new official observance was born.

Since then, 4/20 has become a worldwide staple. Specifically in the United States (where marijuana is not federally legal), it also serves as a rallying date for advocates of legalization. Now celebrities, cannabis shops, athletes and even novice smokers alike celebrate 4/20. Unsurprisingly, artists have also become much more vocal with their support of tree. Whether it’s actually through their music, partnership deals or attending important meetings, it’s evident that they are willing to go the extra mile to change the stigma behind weed. We’ve seen such a flip in how people look at marijuana in the last 10-20 years and it will only continue to turn. To show our love for marijuana and celebrate one of the most upper echelon holidays, we put together a gallery of some songs essential to a 4/20 playlist. Let us know if we left any of your favorites out in the comments! Enjoy!