Subscribe
Entertainment

Stoner Season: Songs You Need On Your 4/20 Playlist

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP

Source: ANNA KURTH / Getty

Happy Holidays! Every year on April 20th, marijuana enthusiasts celebrate their love for the magic herb. What’s a good celebration without a banging soundtrack to listen to while celebrating? Click inside to check out our 4/20 playlist and to learn how the day became a thing.

Although there are numerous theories on how the day became such a phenomenon, there’s one that stands out above the others. The most commonly told story involves some high schoolers from California, which makes sense especially since it’s considered a smoker’s paradise. The students attended northern California’s San Rafael High School in the early 1970s. The group of friends (who named themselves the Waldos) were all involved in after-school activities. With that being the case, 4:20 was chosen as the time they could link up to get lifted. Over time, the time stamp became code for smoking weed and eventually spread much further.

Apparently, the famous rock band The Grateful Dead helped popularize the term “4/20” in late 1990. During one of their shows, some fans handed out flyers that invited people to come smoke “420” at 4:20 p.m. on April 20. Steven Bloom, who just so happened to be a reporter at The High Times, was a recipient of one of the fliers. After the popular cannabis publication printed that flyer the next year, a new official observance was born.

Since then, 4/20 has become a worldwide staple. Specifically in the United States (where marijuana is not federally legal), it also serves as a rallying date for advocates of legalization. Now celebrities, cannabis shops, athletes and even novice smokers alike celebrate 4/20. Unsurprisingly, artists have also become much more vocal with their support of tree. Whether it’s actually through their music, partnership deals or attending important meetings, it’s evident that they are willing to go the extra mile to  change the stigma behind weed. We’ve seen such a flip in how people look at marijuana in the last 10-20 years and it will only continue to turn. To show our love for marijuana and celebrate one of the most upper echelon holidays, we put together a gallery of some songs essential to a 4/20 playlist. Let us know if we left any of your favorites out in the comments! Enjoy!

1. Drake – November 18th

Source:jpeazyyy

2. Rick James – Mary Jane

Source:Mocorongo Master

3. Kendrick Lamar – Blow My High

Source:Michael GinInTeaCups

4. Rihanna – James Joint

Source:Rihanna

5. Afroman – Because I Got High

Source:ogafroman

6. Kid Cudi – Marijuana

Source:CudiInHD

7. Styles P – Good Times

Source:GangstazPlaylist

8. A$AP Rocky – Purple Swag

Source:ASAPROCKYUPTOWN ASAPROCKYUPTOWN

9. Notorious B.I.G. – Notorious Thugs

Source:Biggie Smalls

10. 50 Cent – High All The Time

Source:CeeBanG

11. Snoop Dogg – Gin and Juice

Source:SnoopDoggTV

12. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg – The Next Episode

Source:Dr. Dre

13. Childish Gambino – Redbone

Source:Donald Glover

14. Jhené Aiko ft. Childish Gambino – Bed Peace

Source:Jhené Aiko

15. DRAM ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Source:DRAM

16. Luniz – I Got 5 On It

Source:eazyduzit97

17. Wiz Khalifa ft. Too $hort – On My Level

Source:Wiz Khalifa

18. Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars – Young, Wild & Free

Source:Wiz Khalifa

19. Missy Elliott – Pass The Dutch

Source:Missy Elliott

20. Schoolboy Q ft. A$AP Rocky – Hands On The Wheel

Source:Top Dawg Entertainment

21. Young Thug – Stoner

Source:Young Thug

22. Curren$y – Elevator Musik

Source:2-Cent TV

23. Redman & Method Man – How High

Source:UPROXX Video

24. Cypress Hill – Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up

Source:veru da damaja

25. Jhené Aiko ft. Rae Sremmurd – Sativa

Source:Jhené Aiko

26. 2 Chainz – Up In Smoke

Source:2 Chainz

27. Lil Uzi Vert – Wit My Crew/1987

Source:Mixtape Vault

28. 2 Chainz ft. Big Sean – KO

Source:2 Chainz

29. 2 Chainz – Feeling You

Source:2 Chainz

30. Big Sean – Higher

Source:Big Sean

31. Frank Ocean – Pyramids

Source:Blonded

32. Frank Ocean – Nights

Source:Blonded

33. Kid Cudi – Hyyerr

Source:Kid Cudi

34. Frank Ocean – Pilot Jones

Source:Blonded

35. Wiz Khalifa – Up

Source:iMThrill

36. Scarface – Mary Jane

Source:Mississippi Hip Hop

37. Snoop Dogg & Pharrell Williams – Let’s Get Blown

Source:SnoopDoggTV

38. Dreamville – 1993

Source:Dreamville

39. Dr. Dre – Xxplosive

Source:Dr. Dre

40. Justin Timberlake – Strawberry Bubblegum

Source:Justin Timberlake

41. Jhené Aiko – WTH

Source:Jhené Aiko

42. Rick James – Mary Jane

Source:Mocorongo Master

43. Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong

Source:Cypress Hill

44. Sean Paul – We Be Burnin’ (Recognize It)

Source:Atlantic Records

45. Three 6 Mafia – Stay High

Source:Junkyard Kids

46. Cab Calloway – The Reefer Man

Source:cjlujan1995

47. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Natural Mystic

Source:Bob Marley

48. Devin the Dude – Sticky Green

Source:Devin the Dude - Topic

49. Devin the Dude – Doobie Ashtray

Source:Mississippi Hip Hop

50. Devin the Dude – I’m Just Getting Blowed

Source:Gabo Coughee

RELATED TAGS

4/20 Celebrity news Entertainment
Trending Stories
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP 50 items
Entertainment

Stoner Season: Songs You Need On Your 4/20 Playlist

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos 10 items
Television

It All Ends Here: STARZ Releases First Look Images For The Highly Anticipated Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Snowfall Season 6 Episode 10 Images 25 items
Entertainment

Brick By Brick: Our Favorite Scenes From John Singleton’s Legendary Series ‘Snowfall’

Raz-B
Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration 11 items
Celebrity

Nelly & Ashanti Are Expecting: Check Out The Couple Through The Years [Gallery]

Transformers One Assets
Movies

Witness The Origin: Paramount Releases The Official ‘Transformers One’ Trailer Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry & Many More

2024 Tribeca Festival
Entertainment

2024 Tribeca Festival Boasts Diverse Lineup Of Promising Films

Big Game Weekend Hosted by 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Entertainment

Cannabis Connection: 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Tell Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Story Of How They Met + How “Duffle Bag Boy” Came About

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close