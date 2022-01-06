A Much Nicer Real World: Our First Impressions Of The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Twentysomethings: Austin’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Some fans are calling Netflix’s latest reality show, Twentysomethings: Austin, the new age Real World. The show follows eight twenty-somethings, who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas.

The cast live together and lean on one another as they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. The show debuted on Netflix December 10, 2021. The first season features 12 episodes where the cast is exploring their new city, exciting love lives and blossoming careers. Twentysomethings: Austin is a lot kinder than MTV’s Real World, but it has the same essence and framework as America’s first reality tv show.

Without giving away too much of the show (because you should watch for yourself), we gravitated to each cast member in the first episode. There are four girls and four guys that pull you in for different reasons. The girls include Abbey Humphreys, Isha Punja, Natalie Cabo and Raquel Daniels. The guys include Keauno Perez, Kamari Bonds, Michael Fractor and Bruce Stephenson. Netflix selected a diverse and interesting cast to give the show life and a world of entertainment.

There are the extremely attractive and gifted Black cast members, Kamari and Raquel, the “token” gay Keauno “Kiki” Perez, the Southern hunk Bruce, valley Brown girl Isha, wild and rebellious bi-sexual Abbey, animated and flourishing Natalie and the newly stand up comic Michael. The first episode really takes the viewer on a ride getting to know each character and how they will soon operate and takeover this house and Austin at large.

Take a look at our first impressions of the cast of Twentysomethings: Austin below: