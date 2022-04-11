abbott elementary , abbott elementary finale , abbott elementary season one finale
Sadly, School’s Out: Abbott Elementary Cast Celebrates Season 1 Finale With Screening & Feeding America Campaign [Photos]

School’s out! Ahead of the Abbott Elementary finale on Tuesday, April 12, the ABC series stars and executive producers celebrated the end of a successful freshman season. The entire cast and crew gathered for an advanced screening of the finale and reception at NeueHouse in Hollywood. In conjunction with Season 1’s last episode, the Abbott Elementary team is also launching a campaign with Feeding America titled “Think Outside The (Lunch) Box.”

The Season 1 finale titled “Zoo Balloon” will debut this Tuesday on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

The official episode description details:

While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq reveals that he has been offered a job in New York; Janine struggles with a big choice; Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favourite tuatara has been retired because of old age.

Creator, star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, along with fellow series regulars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and executive producer/director Randall Einhorn gathered for a special screening of the finale.

The acclaimed breakout hit comedy Abbott Elementary and Warner Bros. Television is also celebrating with their campaign “Think Outside The (Lunch) Box” which benefits Feeding America. The campaign will continue their movement to raise awareness about food insecurity. WBTV is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America, and the week-long campaign will utilize the power of social media to encourage others to support Feeding America’s vision of an America where no one is hungry.

For every dollar donated, Feeding America helps provide at least 10 meals to families in need through its network of member food banks. For more information, or to make donations, please visit their website here.

Check out some of the photos from the screening and stills from the upcoming episodes below. Be sure to catch the finale this Tuesday, April 12 at 9 pm EST on ABC.

1. Series Stars At The ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale Event

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS JANELLE JONES QUINTA BRUNSON LISA ANN WALTER SHERYL LEE RALPH AT THE Abbott Elementary Finale Event Source:abc

2. Stills From The Finale

CHRIS PERFETTI LARRY OWENS LISA ANN WALTER QUINTA BRUNSON JANELLE JAMES Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

3. Zack Fox In “Zoo Balloon” Finale

ZACK FOX Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

4. We’re So Excited For the Finale

LISA ANN WALTER LARRY OWENS CHRIS PERFETTI QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

5. The Sheryl Lee Ralph On Set

SHERYL LEE RALPH Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

6. Chris Perfetti Doing What He Does Best

CHRIS PERFETTI Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

7. What Madness Does Janine Have Up Her Sleeve

QUINTA BRUNSON TOMMY BECHTOLD Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

8. Quinta Brunson Running the Show

QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

9. Principal Ava Can’t Be Stopped

JANELLE JAMES LARRY OWENS CHRIS PERFETTI LISA ANN WALTER Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

10. More Stills From the Finale

QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

11. Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter

QUINTA BRUNSON AND LISA ANN WALTER Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

12. With The Students

QUINTA BRUNSON AND ZACK FOX Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

13. This Should Be Interesting

TYLER JAMES OWENS QUINTA BRUNSON IYANA HALLEY Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

14. Looking Forward to More of Tyler’s Faces

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

15. Janine Has A Tough Decision To Make

QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

16. Will Her Students Help?

QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

17. Good Luck!

TOMMY BECHTOLD Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

18. The Abbott Crew at the Zoo

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

19. Aren’t These Too Cute?

LARRY OWENS CHRIS PERFETTI Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

20. Is That A Smile??

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

21. More Stills To Hold Us Over

SHERYL LEE RALPH AND IYANA HALLEY Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

22. These Guys

LARRY OWENS CHRIS PERFETTI Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

23. Can’t Forget Mr. Johnson

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS AND LEON CASSIMERE Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

24. Oh Dear! What You Doing Principal Ava?

JANELLE JAMES Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

25. Iyana Halley On Set

Iyana Halley Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

26. Janelle James Is Our Fave

JANELLE JAMES Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

27. More From The Finale

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS AND QUINTA BRUNSON Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

28. Just Look At This Graceful Woman

SHERYL LEE RALPH Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

29. Principal Ava Being Silly With The Students

JANELLE JAMES Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

30. Fox Is Also A Fave

ZACK FOX Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

31. What Do You Think These Two Are Looking At?

CHRIS PERFETTI AND LARRY OWENS Abbott Elementary Finale Event photos and Episodic stills Source:abc

32. Congrats On A Successful Pilot Season!

Abbott Elementary Finale Event photo featuring JANELLE JAMES. TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON, ELISHA “EJ” WILLIAMS, DULÉ HILL, SAYCON SENGBLOH Source:abc
