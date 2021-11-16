This Viral Video Of Adele Helping A Young Man Propose To His Lady Has Everyone In Tears

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Adele is going viral again, this time for helping a sweet fan of hers propose to the woman he loves.

After reaching out to showrunners, one man’s plan to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage went off without a hitch during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special. Before the fella and his bride-to-be entered the venue, an excited Adele told everyone “I need every single person to be really bloody quiet. Alright? Let’s turn the lights down. If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.” The young man, Quentin Brunson, then entered with his lady, Ashleigh Mann, who was blindfolded and wearing noise-canceling headphones. When he took those off, and she was able to take in her surroundings, Ashleigh had no problem voicing her sweet confusion.

“Is this real,” she asked as her man did his thing. “Who are these people?” she went on, also setting the record straight that she’d been his girlfriend for a pretty long time. After a few of the most adorable moments we’ve ever seen on television, and an enthusiastic “Yes!,” Adele revealed herself and serenaded the couple with “Make You Love Me.”

Adele had a good ol’ time pulling this off for the beautiful love birds — she was absolutely giddy with happiness. Watch the epic moment below, plus some reactions from social media.

