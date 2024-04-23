Prepare To Go Beyond What’s Humanly Possible: Netflix Releases The Official ‘Atlas’ Trailer Starring Jennifer Lopez & Sterling K. Brown + First Look Images

This week (April 23rd), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming science fiction action thriller film Atlas. Click inside to check it out!

In the film, Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez (Selena, Enough, Hustlers), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Barbie), Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul, American Fiction), Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla (Spin City, 24, Once Upon a Time) and Mark Strong (Kingsman franchise, Shazam! franchise).

The Brad Peyton (San Andreas, Rampage, Daybreak) directed film was written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. Atlas was produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Samson Mücke and Michael Riley McGrath served as executive producers.

Atlas will be released exclusively on Netflix on May 24th. Until then, check out the film’s exhilarating official trailer and some images from it below. Share your thoughts in the comments!