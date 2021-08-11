Happy Birthday, King! Chris Hemsworth’s Most Handsome Social Media Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth!

The famed actor, best known for his role as ‘Thor’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns 38 years old today. Not only does he not look it, he’s arguably in the best shape of his life after training for another Marvel movie (Thor: Love and Thunder) and launching his own fitness program, Centr Power. His everyday life is pretty active — and he and his wife, Elsa, have made it their business to pass down these great habits to their kids. They go dirt biking, skateboarding, and more together as a family.

What we love about Chris is he’s not only a great looking man, he’s got some charm, sensitivity, and humor to him too. And, he brings that out when playing Thor, the no-nonsense Asgardian God of Thunder.

When hitting Instagram to wish Marvel colleague Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday back in April, for example, this was his message: “Happy birthday to this very special human! Thanks to his mind blowing creativity and unrivaled leadership we were all able to ride on his coattails through the marvel cinematic universe🙏forever grateful. Love ya mate.” Ha!

And, when Chris Pratt’s birthday came around in June, he hilariously tagged Chris Evans, instead (after that whole ‘who’s the better Chris’ debacle that took the internet by storm). Ouch!

He’s handsome, he’s funny, he’s a great dad, husband, and actor. And to top that all off, he’s smart and has muscles — what more can we ask for?!

Join us in wishing Chris Hemsworth the happiest of birthdays. We’re celebrating with some of his most handsome social media moments below!

ALSO: Get Excited | Beyoncé Confirms She Has New Music On The Way