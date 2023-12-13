‘What to Watch’ Film List Featuring 10 Classic Black Holiday Movies

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! It’s also the perfect time to watch holiday films with your family and friends. There are the usual holiday classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Home Alone, but we wanted to gift you with a special ‘What To Watch’ list featuring classic Black holiday movies to binge this season.
There are countless movies that have become holiday staples over the years. When you think of Christmas time, you may watch a rebellious Macaulay Culkin, who portrayed a bratty 8-year-old who acted out before his family’s big winter trip to Paris. The 1990’s Home Alone franchise is always a reminder that cozy weather and hot cocoa are underway.
Some may choose the 2000’s family and fantasy film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey. In the live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville.
Still, it’s these classic Black holiday films that have stolen the hearts of many around the world. Notable holiday films like The Preacher’s Wife, starring Denzel Washington and the late, great Whitney Houston and This Christmas, starring Idris Elba, Loretta Devine, Regina King and more, are undoubtedly Christmas classics.
Every movie you binge throughout the holiday break does not have to be a Christmas film, so we have included some cult classics that just give you the feels and warm, fuzzy familial feeling inside. Rest assured, there is something for everyone!
Check out a specially curated ‘What To Watch’ list for the holidays below:
1. ‘This Christmas’Source:YouTube
2. ‘The Preacher’s Wife’Source:YouTube
3. ‘Friday After Next’Source:YouTube
4. ‘The Best Man Holiday’Source:YouTube
5. ‘Soul Food’Source:YouTube
6. ‘Almost Christmas’Source:YouTube
7. ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’Source:YouTube
8. ‘The Perfect Holiday’Source:YouTube
9. ‘Last Holiday’Source:YouTube
10. ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas’Source:YouTube
-
Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate The Historic Brand's Closing [Gallery]
-
The History You Never Knew About The Hip Hop Hits You Love
-
Side By Side: 8 Unlikely Hip Hop Collaborations We Never Knew We Needed
-
AT&T Dream In Black Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
For The Ladies: Five Queens Confidently Killing It In Hip Hop
-
The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Is Now Open: HBCU Students, Enter For A Chance To Win $5,000
-
Actor Lance Gross Shares His Journey, Talks Diverse Representation in Film and More with Current HBCU Student
-
AT&T Rising Future Makers Presents The Futurist