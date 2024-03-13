Subscribe

The Dual Threat Don: Celebrating Common’s 52nd Birthday With His Best Music + Acting Performances

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2017

Source: WWD / Getty

One of the most well respected dual threats in the entertainment history turned 52 today. To celebrate Common’s legacy, check out a gallery highlighting the best performances of his music and acting careers.

Lonnie Rashid Lynn was born in Chicago, Illinois. Although his father was actively remained in his life, he was predominantly raised by his mother after his parents got divorced when he was six years old. In the late 1980’s, Common formed a rap trio with two of his friends. The group, which was called C.D.R., opened for acts such as N.W.A. and Big Daddy Kane. The group dissolved by 1991 and Lynn began a solo career under the name of Common Sense. After he was written about in the Unsigned Hype section of The Source, Relativity Records signed him. He would go on to release his first three albums (Can I Borrow A Dollar?, Resurrection, One Day It’ll All Make Sense) under the label and maintained an underground following.

After joining the collective Soulquarians, he gained his first mainstream success. Following that, he signed with MCA Records and released his next two albums (Like Water for Chocolate, Electric Circus). Common then signed to fellow Chicago rapper Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in a joint venture with Geffen Records. He released three albums under the deal, including his his first to debut atop the Billboard 200, Finding Forever. Since then, Common has released seven more albums, with the latest coming in 2021. Over his rap career, he has been lauded for his exquisite lyricism, intelligent and positive messages and his spoken-word style smooth delivery.

While becoming one of the greats of the rap game, Common was also cementing himself as a serious actor. His first appearance (that wasn’t as himself) on our screens came in 2003, when he appeared on the UPN sitcom Girlfriends. He followed that up with appearances on the television shows One on One and Scrubs. He made his big screen debut in 2007 when he starred in the crime film Smokin’ Aces. That same year, he was able to work with Denzel Washington in the crime thriller American Gangster. Since beginning his acting career, Common has been very active. He has proven that he takes his second craft just as seriously as he took his first one. Common is the first rapper to win a Grammy Award (he has three), an Academy Award, and an Emmy Award, putting him in a class of his own. He also has a Golden Globe under his belt. With accomplishments like this, it’s easy to understand why Common is respected as much as he is by his peers, regardless of field. To celebrate a true talent on his special day, check out a gallery highlighting the best of his music and acting. HAPPY 52ND BIRTHDAY TO COMMON!

1. I Used to Love H.E.R.

Source:Common

2. Smokin’ Aces

Source:Movieclips

3. Resurrection

Source:Common

4. American Gangster

Source:Movieclips

5. Retrospect For Life ft. Lauryn Hill

Source:Common

6. Wanted

Source:Movieclips

7. The 6th Sense ft. Bilal

Source:Common

8. Just Wright

Source:SearchlightPictures

9. The Light

Source:Common

10. Now You See Me

Source:angelswave88

11. Erykah Badu ft. Common – Love Of My Life

Source:Erykah Badu

12. Selma

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

13. Come Close ft. Mary J. Blige

Source:Common

14. Run All Night

Source:James Saechao

15. The Food

Source:Jano Najzib

16. Barbershop: The Next Cut

Source:Koron Bracey

17. Be

Source:Common

18. John Wick 2

Source:Movieclips

19. GO!

Source:Common

20. The Hate U Give

Source:KannaSucrre

21. Common & John Legend – Glory

Source:Common

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Common Entertainment
You May Also Like
Trending
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2017 21 items

The Dual Threat Don: Celebrating Common’s 52nd Birthday With His Best Music + Acting Performances

Global Grind "G" logo
Entertainment

Free and Jay-Z: Mixing ‘Business & Pleasure’

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
Beauty

Beauty In Her Bloodline: Beyoncé’s Rich Hair History Goes Back Generations

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Global Grind "G" logo
Entertainment

Say It Ain’t So! Photos From Draya Michele’s Alleged Sex Tape Released (DETAILS)

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind Logo G
News

HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close