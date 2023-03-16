Halle Bailey & Yara Shahidi Headline Our List Of Barbies Inspired By Famous Black Women

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Young stars Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi showcase the Barbie dolls inspired by their latest Disney characters on social media. Since it’s Women’s History Month and Black History Year never ends around these parts, we wanted to honor all of the Black women celebrities who have Barbies inspired by their likeness or portrayal through the arts. Check out a gallery of Barbies inspired by beautiful Black women celebrities inside.

Bailey shared her reaction to having her own Princess Ariel Barbie on her personal social media accounts. The actress and singer says, “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now.” She describes the doll’s mermaid tale and red hair as she chokes up a bit with enthusiastic emotion.

Meanwhile, Shahidi is celebrating her second doll. This time, she relishes in the splendor that is Tinker Bell inspired by her character in Disney’s upcoming film Peter Pan and Wendy. The “grown-ish” star captions her beautiful photo with the doll saying, “Can you believe it…My very own wings, covered in pixie dust🧚🏽.”

These two make history as the first Black women to portray two of Disney’s most iconic characters, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Tinker Bell in Peter Pan. While their accomplishments are impressive, there were a few women who came before them to appear in Barbie’s long history of doll-making.

Famous Black women like Diana Ross, Brandy, 90s girl group Destiny’s Child, Naomi Osaka and Civil Rights leader Rosa Parks all have dolls made in their likeness. The list includes beloved actors, musicians and global impact leaders.

Check out a round-up of our favorite Black women celebrities with Barbie dolls made in their likeness below: