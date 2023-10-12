From Barbie to The Bear: Check Out Our 2023 Halloween Costume Predictions [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Halloween will be here before we know it. We wanted to make it easier for you to find the perfect costume. Check out a gallery of our 2023 Halloween costume predictions inside.

So much has happened this year, and it is wild to think 2023 is quickly coming to an end. With only a quarter left until we’re in 2024, we must relish in all of Fall’s festivities. Fall season brings us pumpkin patches, haunted houses and costume parties galore! Sometimes choosing the perfect Halloween costume can be overwhelming. You want to select a unique costume, so you don’t show up looking like the spider man meme with another party-goer.

There are plenty fun options to choose from this year, but we are certain everyone’s thinking the same thing. We came up with a list of costume predictions for 2023 that we know the girls and guys are going to love. From Barbie and Ken to striking for any cause, these costumes are sure to be a hit this year.

If you are looking for something more distinct, then this may not be the list for you. Warning: These are SUPER popular costume ideas. Still, they’re all wonderful and worthy to be worn. Many of these costumes come from current events that happened throughout the year or popular movies and TV shows that fans were obsessed with like Netflix’s “Wednesday” and Hulu’s “The Bear.” Movies like The Super Mario Bros. and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are cult classic characters, who made a recent comeback this year as well.

Check out a gallery of our 2023 Halloween costume predictions below: