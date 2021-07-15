Happy Birthday: 10 Photos Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Being FINE

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

It is actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s 35th birthday and we would be doing fans a major disservice if we didn’t celebrate him with a gallery of his best photos.

Abdul-Mateen was granted his first major role in Netflix’s The Get Down as Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell, which was sadly cancelled after the first season. Yahya received a great deal of praise for his performance in the series as the prince of the disco world.

He brought life to his role as villain Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman. A short year later, he was casted as Cal Abar in the HBO limited series Watchmen, which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. He has since starred in a number of roles from Netflix’s historical legal drama The Trial of Chicago 7, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Black Mirror.

The New Orleans born, Oakland raised talent is a natural onscreen, lending his talents to countless roles in a range of genres from comedy, action and thriller. Abdul-Mateen has most recently joined the cast of Candyman, which is set to debut next month. It is also rumored that he will also take on the role of a young Morephus in The Matrix 4.

The New Orleans born, Oakland raised talent is a natural onscreen, lending his talents to countless roles in a range of genres from comedy, action and thriller. Abdul-Mateen has most recently joined the cast of Candyman, which is set to debut next month. It is also rumored that he will also take on the role of a young Morephus in The Matrix 4.