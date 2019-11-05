CLOSE
Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers

Posted November 5, 2019

1. Chrissy Teigen

Visa Celebrates Launch Of Apple Pay With Celebrities, Donuts Source:Getty

While celebrating the launch of Apple Pay, Chrissy Teigen chowed down on some doughnuts from NYC’s Dough.

2. Rita Ora and Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Rita Ora Visits 'Fox & Friends' Source:Getty

Those may be cronuts, but they still hold a special place in Rita Ora’s and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s hearts.

3. Gisele Bundchen

9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Hair and Makeup Source:Getty

Gisele enjoys a pre-runway snack from Krispy Kreme at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

4. Beyonce

ABC's Good Morning America Presents Beyonce In Concert Source:Getty

Happy Birthday, Bey! “Good Morning America” celebrated Beyoncé’s birthday by giving her a castle of doughnuts.

5. Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe And Shawn Boothe Celebrate Their 1st Valentine's Day Together With Dunkin' Donuts Heart-Shaped Donuts Source:Getty

Who could resist a heart-shaped doughnut? The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe enjoys some Dunkin’ Donuts.

6. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra Source:Getty

Throwback doughnut love! Frank Sinatra is pictured munching on one backstage.

7. Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart Visit Sublime Donuts In Celebration Of The 'Ride Along' Movie Tour Source:Getty

Order’s Up! Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer get their fix at Sublime Donuts in Los Angeles, CA.

8. Julie Cheng

Visa Celebrates Launch Of Apple Pay With Celebrities, Donuts Source:Getty

Everyone loves a #doughnutselfie.

9. Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz Unveils One-of-a-Kind Giant Entenmann's Donut Source:Getty

Bigger is better—Victor gets close with a giant Entenmann’s doughnut.

10. Ariana Grande

No doughnut-gate here. Ariana Grande takes a selfie with a Chanel treat.

11. Idris Elba

Don’t hold back, Idris. Don’t. Hold. Back.

