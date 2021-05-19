Hollywood’s Latest Trend: Five Intimate Celebrity Quarantine Weddings

Hollywood’s latest trend is intimate quarantine wedding ceremonies. Some of these celebrities have tied the knot in a time of uncertainty for pure and absolutely beautiful love. The truth is the pandemic and COVID restrictions forced couples to have ceremonies on a much smaller scale, and by the looks of these happy celebrity couples, it was for the best.
Most recently, Ariana Grande and her now, husband, Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a quaint backyard ceremony. The successful pop artist and actress told sources she wanted the wedding to be simplistic and tasteful. Grande isn’t the only celebrity who decided an intimate wedding would be the way to go. She’s joined by a few other Hollywood couples who had a beautiful, intimate and mostly unexpected quarantine wedding since the beginning of a strange yet hopeful 2020.
This pandemic has taught couples inside and outside of Hollywood a few lessons. One of those necessary lessons being to go after what you want in life, because life is not promised to anyone. These couples wasted no time making the commitment to their partners. They all took the next step in their relationships and made things official, understanding who they cherished.
Take a look inside these special, intimate celebrity quarantine weddings.
1. Ariana Grande & Dalton GomezSource:nostalgiitic.xo
A representative from Ariana Grande’s camp confirmed that the 27-year-old singer quietly married her 25-year-old real estate agent fiancé Dalton Gomez. Many news outlets discovered details about their nuptials and why the two decided to wed after being engaged for less than six months. Apparently, it was due to their busy schedules.
The two wed in a quaint backyard ceremony that included less than 20 of the couples closest friends and family.
2. Raven-Symoné & Miranda Pearman-MadaySource:mirandapearmanmaday
The two were married on June 16, 2020 in the front garden of famed choreographer and Grey’s Anatomy star Debbie Allen’s home in L.A. “It was perfect,” Miranda says in a Vogue article. “It was one hour.”
Their intimate wedding seemed like a blissful, ideal ceremony for the couple. Though quarantine may have interfered with their honeymoon vacay, they made the best with honeymooning at home.
3. Niecy Nash & Jessica BettsSource:niecynash1
This was both an unexpected relationship and wedding. Actress Niecy Nash shared the news of her marriage to music producer Jessica Betts with a photo from their backyard wedding on August 31, 2020.
The couple transformed their space with lush floral arrangements. Nash shared that COVID precautions were top of mind, citing that all guests received tests before the ceremony.
4. Marques Houston & Miya DickeySource:marqueshouston
The former child star and singer Marques Houston wed fiancée Miya Dickey in a lavish ceremony at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California on August 24, 2020.
The couple had a glamorous outdoor wedding filled with white accents from a towering floral arch to large fluorescent letters. This was certainly not the largest wedding in Hollywood. Pictures from the ceremony show the couple’s family and friends in an intimate yet elaborate wedding ceremony.
5. Justin Hartley & Sofia PernasSource:justinhartley
This Is Us star Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas wed in an intimate ceremony sometime this month (May 2021).
Us Weekly confirmed that Hartley sparked a romance with Pernas this time last year and their secret nuptials made headlines one year later. Us Weekly sources say that the ceremony was “quite intimate” and took place “very, very recently” with Hartley’s teenage daughter Isabella there to experience their magical moment.
Love is certainly in the coronavirus air. Congrats to all of these celebrity newly weds!