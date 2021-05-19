Hollywood’s Latest Trend: Five Intimate Celebrity Quarantine Weddings

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Hollywood’s latest trend is intimate quarantine wedding ceremonies. Some of these celebrities have tied the knot in a time of uncertainty for pure and absolutely beautiful love. The truth is the pandemic and COVID restrictions forced couples to have ceremonies on a much smaller scale, and by the looks of these happy celebrity couples, it was for the best.

Most recently, Ariana Grande and her now, husband, Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a quaint backyard ceremony. The successful pop artist and actress told sources she wanted the wedding to be simplistic and tasteful. Grande isn’t the only celebrity who decided an intimate wedding would be the way to go. She’s joined by a few other Hollywood couples who had a beautiful, intimate and mostly unexpected quarantine wedding since the beginning of a strange yet hopeful 2020.

This pandemic has taught couples inside and outside of Hollywood a few lessons. One of those necessary lessons being to go after what you want in life, because life is not promised to anyone. These couples wasted no time making the commitment to their partners. They all took the next step in their relationships and made things official, understanding who they cherished.

Take a look inside these special, intimate celebrity quarantine weddings.