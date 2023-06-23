Subscribe
Prime Video’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ Debuts Tonight & The Stars Celebrated At The LA Premiere [Gallery]

Published on June 23, 2023

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

The highly-anticipated Prime Video series “I’m A Virgo,” starring Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Olivia Washington, Kendrick Sampson, held its Los Angeles premiere Wednesday (June 21) night at the Harmony Gold theater. Check out a gallery of the stars in attendance inside.

The seven-episode season premiere debuts today (June 23) on Prime Video. “I’m A Virgo” is a dark comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

The cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy, his mother thinks he sings like the ‘90s group Hi-Five), Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Young (The Punisher, her mother was a Belizean beauty queen), Allius Barnes (PEN15, his cousin made the song “Kung Fu Fighting”), Washington (Breaking, plays classical piano), Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name, a damn good dancer), and  Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts, was in Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid In Full” music video).

“I’m A Virgo” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.

Be sure to catch the premiere on Prime Video June 23.

Check out photos of the stars and celebrity attendees from the LA premiere below:

1. The Gang’s All Here

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

2. Attendees Experienced ‘I’m A Virgo’ IRL

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

3. Jharrel Said A Few Words

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

4. Kendrick Lookin’ Dapper

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

5. Olivia’s Stunning Smile

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

6. More From The Entire Crew

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

7. An All-Star Cast

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

8. Makin’ It Happen

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

9. Good Vibes All Around

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

10. Up Close On The Whip

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

11. Mike Epps Is All Smiles

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

12. Looked Like So Much Fun

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

13. What A Happy Occasion

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

14. Epps Couldn’t Be Happier

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

15. From Cast to Great Mates

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

16. Pose

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

17. The Star

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

18. We’re Excited To See Him On The Big Screen!

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

19. These Two >

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

20. More From The Dope Installation

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

21. Prime Video Set It All Out

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

22. She Really Got Into The Theme

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

23. The Pink Carpet

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

24. Hey Kara!

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

25. 7 Feet Tall!

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

26. The Boys

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

27. More From The Crew

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

28. Carpet Looks

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

29. We Love It Already

"I'm A Virgo" LA Premiere Source:Prime Video

