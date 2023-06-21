BFFs to Timeline Enemies: Kimora Lee & Russell Simmons Before Their Family Feud [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

From best friends forever to enemies on the timeline, the Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons beef on social media is a lot more devastating than it appears. The ex-couple, who share two daughters Ming and Aoki, disclosed their family tensions online, inviting the entire world into their family drama. Check out a gallery of their beautiful family before things went completely left.

A day before Father’s Day, the Simmons’ family feud began. On Monday (June 19), the music executive shared a story on his Instagram that seemed to be pointing the finger at his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” the post read.

Kimora posted on her own story, revealing details behind the family tension, where she threw out serious allegations against the father of her two children, Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” she wrote. “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

The post continued with her asking him to, “Leave my kids alone.” The conversation continued with, “This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

The model also accused Russell of being “abusive” to the women in his life.

“The same abusive ish,” she wrote. “This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.”

There have been 18 women, who have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct, for which he denies them all.

Their youngest daughter Aoki, who just graduated from Harvard, defended her mom, posting a video of her dad appearing to yell at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

“This is not someone who will accept help,” she posted with the video. “This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press ‘record’ when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy.”

She goes on to share screenshots of text messages between her and her father to her Instagram Story, where she said he’d “harass” her boyfriend and friends if she blocked him or “[took] some space.”

Though it may seem like typical family drama, Aoki believes that her dad could be suffering from a mental illness. In a separate Instagram Story, Aoki shared her observations.

“Some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia,” she wrote over a tearful photo of herself. “He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently.”

Aoki described how Russell was once “the best dad ever.”

“Prior to his media issues he was really the best dad ever and a great co parent. He and my mom were best friends,” she wrote. “We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out.”

“It’s a really just terrifying change to watch,” she wrote.

