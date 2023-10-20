Headlines Galore: 10 Times Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith Publicly Acted Out Of Pocket

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

At this point, witnessing Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith’s name in the headlines always feels riddled with drama. With Jada releasing her memoir, their names are back in headlines. It made us think about 10 times the couple publicly acted out of pocket. Check it out inside.

More recently, Pinkett-Smith shared that her and her husband, Will, have been separated for seven years. Some fans called the latest antics a publicity stunt to promote her 2023 memoir Worthy, which is said to be a gripping, painfully honest, and ultimately inspirational account from the global superstar and creator of the “Red Table Talk” series. In a media driven landscape that crafts narratives for our celebrities, Smith recounts her story in an intimate conversation with readers.

Jada and Will have made it clear to own their narrative. Before stopping by Jada’s book release event at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, the King Richard star posted a cryptic statement on social media “addressing” the comments about their separation.

In Jada’s memoir Worthy, she revealed that the couple have been secretly separated since 2016. The Girls Trip actress released the book on Oct. 17, and it has quickly become the main topic of discussion across social media. The couple’s names, individually and together, has seen an uptick in visibility online as they trend across on social media.

The Smith’s were joined on stage, and Will called his relationship with Jada a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love” as well as “brutiful”—a combination of brutal and beautiful. Will was sure to give his wife props, saying that he was at the event to support her work the same way she has been there for him since the early days of his acting career.

“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Will shared at the event. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I’ve ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine.”

Though the news of their seven year separation sounds destructive, Will declares that their friendship remains influential to his life.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet,” he added. “And I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Their relationship has made several headlines over the years. From Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap at the 2022 hours to Jada’s frequent reminders of her love for her past lover, the late, great Tupac, their marriage was on a public display. Despite the many instances of these two publicly acting out of pocket, the love runs deep.

Check out 10 times Jada and Will Smith publicly acted out of hand below: