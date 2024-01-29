Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ Hosted Its Season 2 Premiere In Atlanta With Heiress Harris, Diamond White & More

Published on January 29, 2024

“MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR” IN ATLANTA

Source: Courtesy / Disney

Disney Channel hosted a season two premiere event at Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta for the Emmy® Award-winning animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” over the weekend. The newest season debuts this week on Disney+. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

Disney’s “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” hosted a season two premiere event in Atlanta. The skating event was hosted at the legendary Cascade Family Skating rink and a few of the series’ stars were in attendance. The lead, who plays Moon Girl Lunella, Diamond White, Libe Barer who portrays Casey and Gary Anthony Williams who plays Pops, hit the rink with their Atlanta supporters and attendees. A few of the series’ creative team were also there to celebrate, including executive producer Steve Loter, and co-executive producers Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn.

Additional talent in attendance included special guest Monyetta Shaw-Carter (Actress, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur), Maso and Madi (Kid Influencers) Heiress Harris (Singer), Adam Ali (Family Influencer), Lena Huggs (TV Personality), and many more.

There were activities for the attendees like face painting, skating and dancing. It was the perfect way to kick-off the upcoming season of the Emmy award-winning series based upon Marvel’s hit comic books.

The series follows follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

The voice cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” season two debuts on Disney Channel and Disnye XD Friday, Feb. 2 with a batch dropping next day on Disney+.

Check out a gallery of photos from the event below:

