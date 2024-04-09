Subscribe
15 Years of Parks And Recreation: Reminiscing On Our Favorite Moments From The Show

Published on April 9, 2024

"Parks And Recreation" 100th Episode Celebration

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

“Parks and Recreation” premiered on April 9, 2009 to NBC. Check out some of our favorite moments to celebrate 15years of the fan favorite series.

The political satire mockumentary sitcom television series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur aired 125 episodes over seven seasons and to fans disappointment ended on February 24, 2015. All seven seasons are available on Peacock. Though there are no plans for another season of the show, there was a special reunion episode which aired on April 30, 2020. There were notable people who appeared on the show over the years. Michelle Obama played herself on Season 6, Ginuwine appeared as himself in three episodes, Heidi Klum played a Danish Mayor, President Joe Biden portrayed himself on the show and Andy Samberg briefly played a park ranger.

Fans are only left with memories that the comedic show left behind. Today, we must recognize the beauty and talent within the cast like actors Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari and so many other key players who were integral parts to the cast and made the show what it is today. There are still so many random clips that make us laugh.

“Parks and Recreation” lovers everywhere are still demanding more episodes from the show’s creators, and anything is possible but don’t get your hopes up. Instead, we compiled a list of our favorite moments from the show in celebration of the twelve year reunion. Get ready to laugh and reminisce on some of the greatest moments from the show in this thread. Of course, you can take a deep dive into every season on Peacock.

Happy 15 years “Parks and Recreation!”

1. Grab Me A Snork Juice, PLEASE!

Source:parksandrec

2. Don’t Beg For It Bobby

Source:parksandrec

3. Don’t Be Suspicious, Doooon’t Be Suspicious

Source:parksandrec

4. Anything More Annoying Than Ron Swanson & This Typewriter?

Source:parksandrec

5. Leslie Is US Meeting Our First Lady Michelle Obama

Source:parksandrec

6. A Glorious Female Warrior

Source:parksandrec

7. Everyone Needs A Tom In Their Life

Source:parksandrec

8. Can’t Go Wrong With Al Green

Source:parksandrec

9. Mona-Lisa Always Has A Song

Source:parksandrec

10. Treat Yo Self

Source:parksandrec

AMY POEHLER anniversary Aziz Ansari
