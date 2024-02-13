Bring The Chocolates Off Road: Polaris Invites Black Women To Think Outside This Galentine’s Day

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

For the first time ever, the leader in powersports and off-road innovation, Polaris celebrated Galentine’s Day with fellowship and fun in Big Bear, Calif. at Happy Trails. They invited a group of Black and Brown women to experience a day of love outdoors. Check out a gallery from the exhilarating experience inside.

The term “galentine” was first introduced by actress AmyPoehler in 2010 on the popular show, “Parks and Recreation.” Since then, the annual tradition takes place the day before Valentine’s Day empowering women to celebrate friendship, women empowerment and sisterhood. There are traditional activities that most women usually take part in with their girlfriends like a night out on the town, movie night in or makeovers. Now, Polaris has encouraged women to get involved in the off-roading experience.

This Galentine’s Day adventure introduced off-roading to a diverse collective of culture and lifestyle focused media journalists and influencers. Forget flowers and chocolate and join Polaris and this amazing group of women on a thrilling heart-pounding Galentine’s Day experience for sister friends that gave “mud masks” a whole new meaning.

The group set out for an overnight trip to Big Bear, a few hours away from Los Angeles. There was no need to stress about having an off-road vehicle of your own, because Polaris makes it easy to rid with more than 220 outfitters globally. This crew picked up their rental at Happy Trails for a two-hour ride through the dunes and desert. The trip was guided and the girls were comfortable and safe throughout their journey with the convenience of the map onscreen in their vehicles, bluetooth capabilities for music and gear to protect their heads, face, and eyes.

Polaris continues its mission to champion inclusivity through in-depth research and continued engagement with emerging audiences lookin to enjoy new experiences in safe spaces. They have partnered with women in powersports for many years, including Black Girls Ride, Ride Wild and The Litas.

For this special Galentine’s Day experience, Polaris hosted a number of media and lifestyle influencers including multimedia journalist and Fortune & Forks co-founder Krystal Vega, film and TV producer and Fortune & Forks co-founder Naomi Wright; I.E. In Besties podcast hosts and influencers Vanessa Cazarez, Stephanie Ramirez, and Isis Medina; Blavity content producer Maya Muldrew; entertainment journalist Sharmaine Johnson; and KTLA reporter Jasmine Simpkins.

Check out a gallery from the first-ever Polaris Galentine’s Day adventure below: