HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

Grammy Awards weekend was jam packed with countless events, but the Roc Nation Brunch is still the one event entertainment’s hottest celebrities and music fans look forward to each year. Your favorite celebs did not disappoint with their pastel colored fits and pairing smiles. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity moments at the highly-anticipated brunch event inside.

In case you missed one of the Grammy’s long-awaited events, we have a gallery of our favorite celebrities in their Roc Nation brunch fits. Don’t worry: There are few brunch boots and a gallery filled (mostly) great fashion choices this year. On Saturday (Feb. 4), D’USSE@ Cognac welcomed a star-studded array of special guests for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles. There was music by Roc Nation DJ, Harley Viera Newton and countless celebrities and music industry professionals in attendance.

Celebrities like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, and more gathered for music’s biggest weekend to celebrate everyone’s major achievements. They were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Many fans wondered if there’s food at the brunch, because photos only picture them chatting to cocktails, but first-time Roc Nation brunch goers assure us that they were fed and full. Roc Nation wouldn’t do its guests like that.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity moments at the 2023 Roc Nation brunch event below:

1. An Array of Fits & Faves

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

2. Hip Hop’s Best Acts in the Building

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

3. Tyler, the Creator Came With His Classic Look

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

4. Elliott Wilson Stopped By

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

5. Teyana Taylor Throwing Fits Per Usual

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

6. J.I.D. Checking In

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

7. Winnie Harlow Glowing In Green

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

8. Victor Cruz Popped Out

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

9. Roc Nation Brunch Right This Way

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

10. Dixson’s The Pop of Color

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

11. Miguel Made An Appearance

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

12. The Girls Looked GOODT

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

13. 2 Chainz Kept It Cool

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

14. Ok Vic Mensa With the Smize

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

15. Alright Now, Uzi…

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

16. Ambré Got Her Fit Off

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

17. G Herbo & Jacquees Came Through

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

18. Cheers to Joey Bada$$

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

19. Daniel Harvey in the Big A$$ Suit

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

20. Black Boy Joy

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

21. God Did

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

22. All the Girls Were There To Stunt

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

23. Pusha T in the All White Ensemble

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

24. Lil Baby Rocks Marni

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

25. Shenseea Radiates

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

26. Suited and Booted

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

27. King Combs Kept It P

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

28. Why So Serious, Push?

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

29. This Photo Is About TEMS!

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

30. Swizz Beatz & Ink Pose For the Camera

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

31. Beautiful Baileys at Brunch

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

32. Normani Looks Gorgeous

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

33. Once Again, TEMS!

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

34. Kelly Rowland Leaving No Crumbs Again and Again

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

35. DJ Khaled and Mark Wahlberg? Random But We Love It

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

36. Gang’s All Here

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

37. Offset Looks Dashing

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

38. J.I.D. & Joey

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

39. Cruz Cheesin’

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

40. Legends Link Up

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

41. We Know June Ambrose Came With It

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

42. Our Good Sis Janelle Monae Ate

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

43. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

44. Miguel Did A Fit Change?

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

45. Ari Lennox Popped Out

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

46. The Guys

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

47. The Guys (And Ella Mai)

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud

48. Once Again, The Roc Nation Brunch Was A Hit!

Roc Nation Brunch Source:Darren Tolud
You May Also Like
Close