Arts & Entertainment

Godiva Goddess: 30 Times Ryan Destiny Made Us Drool Over Her Beauty

Published on January 8, 2024

The Daily Grind Video
\

Wishing actress and entertainer Ryan Destiny the happiest birthday today (Jan. 8). The beloved beauty turns 29 years old today and we want to celebrate her with a gallery of her most flawless photos inside.

Back in the day, there were a plethora of brown skin beauties on the big and small screen. There could be a new movie out starring Gabrielle Union at the same time Nia Long‘s new film was being released. These days, the pickings are kind of slim. Even though we’ve come a long way when it comes to giving brown skin Black women their just due in society, we still have a ways to go.

But thank god that young godiva goddesses all over the world have stars like Ryan Destiny to look up to and show them a beautiful reflection of themselves in the media. We first came to know Ryan as as a member of the girl-group Love Dollhouse in 2013. However, due to reasons still unknown, the group disbanded in 2015, and Ryan decided to try her hand as a solo star. Fast forward to December 2015, Destiny booked one of the lead roles as Alexandra in Lee Daniels’ new series ‘Star’. It’s pretty safe to say she became a star in her own right after that.

Besides being uber talented, fans fell even more in love with Ryan after finding out that she’s dating Keith Powers, who played Ronnie in the New Edition Story. The young, black power couple have their own fan base of “Ry-eith” stans. One fan tweeted, “Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are like the actual literal definition of sex.” Woo! Must be nice.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsJHr8KB6y-/

Keith is clearly obsessed with his bae RD. He’s always gushing about his love for her, whether it be on social media, or talk show like The Real. He told the hosts, “I am dating Ryan, she’s amazing. I met her a teen Vogue party. It was real platonic. And I seen her walk in, and I said to my friend ‘Who Is That?'”  And the rest is cute couple history.

 

But we get it, Keith. We’re pretty obsessed with the beauty that is Ryan Destiny too. In honor of the star’s 29th birthday today, take a look a some of her most flawless moments that almost made us drool. You’re welcome.

1. Prints.

Source:Instagram

2. Ry in black.

Source:Instagram

3. Ry in white.

Source:Instagram

4. Making faces.

Source:false

5. Ryan Destiny and Luke James

Source:false

6. Queenin’

7. Angelic.

2017 FOX Upfront Source:Getty

8. Fashionista.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. I mean, woosh.

'Empire' & 'Star' Celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. A beaute

Teen Choice Awards Press Room 2017 Source:WENN

11. Fresh Face Shawty

Marie Claire's 5th Annual 'Fresh Faces' event Source:WENN

12. Dopeness

2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Source:WENN

13. Baby Face

14. Magic

OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party Source:WENN

15. A Star

Honda Stage Celebrates The Music Of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals Source:WENN

16. Sheesh.

10th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party Presented By Max Mara And BMW - Arrivals Source:WENN

17. Hey girl, hey!

Honda Stage Celebrates The Music of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals Source:WENN

18. Young Beauty.

2015 UrbanWorld Film Festival - 1440 and Counting - Premiere Source:WENN

19. Stunner.

Robi Reed presents Sunshine Beyond Summer 2015 Source:WENN

20. That smile though.

Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals Source:WENN

21. Badass

FOX's 'Star' - Season Two Source:Getty

22. Show Stopper

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation Source:Getty

23. Hottie.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Thee Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Courtesy of Walker Drawas Agency

25. Mood

Source:Twitter

26. Glow

Source:Twitter

27. Thinking of a master plan.

Source:Twitter

28. A look.

Source:Twitter

29. Creative.

Source:Twitter

30. How?

Source:Instagram

Keith Powers love dollhouse Newsletter
Global Grind

