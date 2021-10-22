Sweet Seven: Here’s A Gallery Of Zhuri Nova James Who Turns 7 Years Old Today [Photos]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

LeBron and Savannah James celebrate their youngest daughter Zhuri Nova’s 7th birthday today (October 22). Savannah shared a beautiful photo of Zhuri with the sweetest caption on Instagram.

She says, “Happy 7th Birthday to my Sweetest Face!! Thee most dynamic, intelligent, charismatic and loving young woman. I’m so proud I was chosen for you! Love you beyond measure!!”

The couple has two sons, but somehow, little Zhuri always steals the show. As the youngest child and the only daughter, we’re certain she runs the show as well. Their sweet seven year old seems deserving of all the praise and adoration she receives.

The little princess Libra celebrates her birthday just two weeks after her oldest brother Bronny James turned 17, and we’re sure Zhuri’s celebration will be bigger than ever.

The James family are always prepared to celebrate their children. Just last year, the couple was sure to throw Zhuri a congratulatory party for graduating pre-school and taking her talents to kindergarten. The little one posed with the biggest smile from ear to ear excited for the first of many grade school years to come.

Whether she is being celebrated for her accomplishments or forcing her entire family to join her in her TikTok dances, Zhuri Nova James is absolutely adorable. Today, we celebrate her big 7 with a gallery of her cutest photos.

Happy 7th Birthday, Zhuri!