Black Music Month: TikTok Is Bringing These Classics Back

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

TikTok is doing a wonderful job of bridging the gap of music and culture between generations. As we continue our Black Music Month celebration, we recall the countless classic songs by Black artists that have had a sudden resurgence thanks to TikTok.

There are numerous viral dances or unexpected, relatable trends that have come from the popular social media platform. It is remarkable to witness the power and influence of TikTok’s community as they are drawn to the Black songs that have had a significant impact on music and pop culture.

The beautiful part about these classic songs regaining popularity is that a new generation of people are learning of their greatness. Surely, the Black artists experiencing an influx of streams and follows are just as happy about the recent discovery.

Fans and social media users remember when Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” began to trend on TikTok or when Guy’s “I Like” came about with a fun, new dance. TikTok trends are almost comparable to the way new artists sample classic records. You don’t know why you like it, but you innately do. It’s a wondrous full circle experience for the artist, the fan and the art itself.

TikTok continues to explore the origins, triumphs, and complexities of genres popular in the app today throughout Black Music Month. They aim to shine a light on the artists and creators who entertain and inspire the TikTok community and continue to shift the culture with innovations of their own. With special programming including Diddy, Doechii, Baby Tate, Tai Verdes, Fousheé, and more, TikTok has many more exciting things on the way to continue celebrating this month. Read more about TikTok’s Black Music Month initiatives and programming here.

While we await the next classic song to resurface thanks to TikTok’s many trends, we compiled a list of classic Black tracks that have had a resurgence on the platform in the past year.

Take a look at the list below and comment your favorite trend.