Watch This: Check Out Our Usher Super Bowl Set Wish List

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Since his Las Vegas residency began last year, Usher is having a historic run. The R&B singer is set to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. We curated our Usher Super Bowl LVIII set wish list inside.

Over the weekend, the NFL announced that Usher would be taking over the Super Bowl Halftime show. The eight-time Grammy Award winner is on an insane run with his Vegas residency. Fans have been eager to support Usher in his run of live performances. So much so, the beloved singer has added several new dates his residency. Usher’s “My Way” residency began back in July 2022 and led him to this monumental moment.

The NFL marketed Usher’s next legendary performance, using his hit song “Confessions.” Former professional football player and head University of Colorado Boulder head Coach Deion Sanders and reality star Kim Kardashian joined in the marketing fun to announce Usher’s upcoming Super Bowl performance.

If Usher’s laundry list of hits like “Yeah!” and “My Boo” wasn’t enough to encourage fans to catch Usher live and in action, his “Watch This” viral moment and the Keke Palmer baby daddy drama may have aided in the buzz surrounding his residency. Now, fans across the world have a chance to see him at the Super Bowl.

Though there’s no official set list yet, we curated our wish list for Usher’s upcoming performance. If you can’t catch his residency, you definitely don’t want to miss the Super Bowl. We anticipate All-star hits, skating and dance moves for a performance of a lifetime.

Check out our Usher Super Bowl LVIII set wish list and comment what songs you want to hear below: