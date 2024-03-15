Subscribe

This Week's 'What to Watch' Film List Highlights Women Leads Like Millie Bobby Brown In 'Damsel'

Published on March 15, 2024

The Daily Grind Video
Damsel World Premiere | Netflix

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Our weekly ‘What to Watch’ list highlights movies with women leads to continue our Women’s History Month celebration. This specially curated list spotlights the fresh films with resilient, beautiful, and nurturing women at the center. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for the week inside.

When thinking of strong women-centric films, several movies come to mind. Earlier this month we offered a list with Black women leads at the center that featured movies like rom-com, feel good movie, Love and Basketball and Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It.

That list was strong, but there’s no shortage of great films to choose from this week with more women to highlight.

This week’s list includes Netflix film Damsel, starring “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie. The fantasy and adventure film follows a young woman (Brown), who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and must rely solely on her wits and will to survive.

Another film that we had to include in this week’s roundup is Origin, starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. The Ava DuVernay-directed movie follows author Isabel Wilkerson (Ellis-Taylor), who writes her seminal book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” while coping with personal tragedy.

Other films included in this week’s list include the award-winning film The Holdovers, starring Oscar winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Netflix’s Players starring Gina Rodriguez; and Bob Marley: One Love, starring Lashana Lynch.

As we continue our Women’s History Month celebration, we aim to honor and highlight women focused stories throughout the month of March. This year’s celebration hopes to capitalize on the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” which was first introduced in 2023. This theme, launched to renew commitment to the advocacy, builds upon the accomplishments under the 2016-2022 theme, “WE Make CHANGE Work for Women.”

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list showcases women leads, producers and directors. There’s something to watch for the entire family. This list includes all genres that movie fans might desire.

Comment what women-focused films you love below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ women centered films for Women’s History Month below:

1. ‘Damsel’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘The Holdovers’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Peacock. 

3. ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Source:YouTube

Out in theaters now.

4. ‘Origin’

Source:YouTube

Limited showings available in theaters. 

5. ‘Players’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

