Subscribe
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Blood Free’ & ‘Fallout’

Published on April 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Hulu's 'Blood Free' Key Art

Source: Courtesy / hulu

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV list offers new shows to binge over the weekend. This week’s roundup returns with must-watch programming. Many fan favorites are included in our list and we added some newbies. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list will excite the TV lover inside of you. One of the shows that returns to our list is ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Fans have been enjoying the banter and Abbott antics Season 3 brings.

Episode 10 debuted this week titled “2 Ava 2 Fest.” Ava Fest returned with the help of the teachers. Ava’s set on outdoing last year by any means necessary. Meanwhile, Janine accepts the offer for a full-time position at the district, but she’s tasked with checking off one last thing to make it official.

This week’s list also includes some new favorites that fans are already storming to social media about. Prime Video’s “Fallout” lives up to the hype. The new series debuted to the streaming platform on April 10. It’s set in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation. Citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits.

Hulu’s “Blood Free” is another fun addition to the list. The show follows a company, BF,  that is working toward ending millions of years of humans eating animal meat. BF now dominates the genetically engineered cultured meat market. However, there are people inside BF and outsiders who begin to doubt the path taken by BF CEO Yoon Ja Yoo.

If you’re looking for some reality TV, we have a few new picks to share. From “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” “Top Chef,”to “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” there’s a vibe for everyone. So grab your 4/20 treats, grab your cozy blankets and snuggle up on the couch for the weekend with our favorite shows of the week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

1. ‘Stream’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. 

 

2. ‘Abbott Elementary’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

3. ‘Fallout’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream Prime Video. 

4. ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Peacock. 

5. ‘Top Chef’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Peacock. 

6. ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter tv what to watch
Trending Stories
Mother and son playing with carboard astronaut helmet at home
News

For The Culture: First Black Owned Private Rocket Company Aims To Bring More Black People To Space Industry

Hulu's 'Blood Free' Key Art 6 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Blood Free’ & ‘Fallout’

Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA 41 items
Music

Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley & TiaCorine Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show 36 items
Celebrity

Get Grounded This Taurus SZN: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Taurus Celebrities Inside

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP 50 items
Entertainment

Stoner Season: Songs You Need On Your 4/20 Playlist

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos 10 items
Television

It All Ends Here: STARZ Releases First Look Images For The Highly Anticipated Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Snowfall Season 6 Episode 10 Images 25 items
Entertainment

Brick By Brick: Our Favorite Scenes From John Singleton’s Legendary Series ‘Snowfall’

Raz-B
Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close