WarnerMedia Announces Official Launch Date For Highly-Anticipated HBO Max Streaming Service

HBO is about to launch its third streaming service, HBO Max, and the way things are looking it’s going to be a huge contender in the streaming ring. With shows like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones — the list seriously goes on and on — in addition to blockbuster movies, as well as original content, HBO Max sounds like a must-have streaming option. And now, we’ve got an official launch date.

“HBO Max will enter the streaming wars on May 27,” The Hollywood Reporter writes, adding “The streaming service is set to debut amid the shutdown brought about by the novel coronavirus outbreak, bringing with it 10,000 hours of library programming from across the WarnerMedia portfolio, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory. The $15-per-month offering will serve up the entire HBO experience supplemented with movies and TV shows from the Warner Bros. library, as well as a handful of new original series.”

WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt’s official statement went as follows, according to the site:

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27 will bear that out. Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

Head over to the HBO Max launch site to see what’s in store and get excited!