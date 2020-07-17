‘Chucky’ Heads To The Small Screen — Watch The Wicked Teaser Inside

Chucky is getting his own television series on USA Network and Syfy and there’s a quick teaser for your viewing pleasure. The villain in the Child’s Play film franchise, Chucky is an evil doll and serial killer who wants to transfer his soul in to a human body.

“It’s an evil too great to play on just one network,” Chucky creator Don Mancini teased on Twitter, confirming the small screen reboot due next year.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of EW: