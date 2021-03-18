Watch: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Starring Jamie Foxx

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last month, Netflix dropped some first look photos for Jamie Foxx‘s upcoming sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. Now, the streaming service is back with a trailer and we’re loving every moment of seeing Foxx in dad mode. Based on the relationship the living legend has with his own daughter, Corrine Foxx, the show follows Brian Dixon who is adjusting to becoming a full-time dad.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is due next month, April 14. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re excited for Foxx’s return to television. We certainly are.

