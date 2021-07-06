‘Forrest Gump’ Was Released 27 Years Ago Today: Discover 5 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Film

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks was released on this day July 6, 1994. For 27 years, Forrest Gump has provided outstanding cinema for its fans across the world to enjoy. The film went on to receive a number of accolades from the Academy. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film won Best Director, Best Picture, Hanks received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Visual Affects, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the 67th Academy Awards.

The movie received an outpour of love from the film community being nominated for seven Golden Globes and winning three of them: Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Best Director in a Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture in a Drama. In addition to the multiple awards and nominations, the film has been recognized by the American Film Institute on several of its lists like the 100 Years… 100 Movie Quotes, where the film is ranked in the 40 spot.

“Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Each line from Forrest Gump is memorable and continues to resonate with film lovers creating a permanent imprint.

The drama’s impact has become a national treasure at this point. In December 2011, Forrest Gump was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. The Registry notes that the film was “honored for its technological innovations (the digital insertion of Gump seamlessly into vintage archival footage), its resonance within the culture that has elevated Gump (and what he represents in terms of American innocence) to the status of folk hero, and its attempt to engage both playfully and seriously with contentious aspects of the era’s traumatic history.”

Fans of the film, like myself, have probably watched it a dozen times, but there are still many relevant themes to explore. There is also a world of behind-the-scenes facts about the movie most fans don’t know. We will happily take you through a few behind-the-scenes moments you have yet to discover.

Tom Hanks Didn’t Earn An Established Salary For Forrest Gump There are a few methods in which actor’s get paid. They may receive a lump sum of money upfront or sacrifice their salary to receive a portion of the film’s earnings later on. It can be a huge pay off if the movie is a success, which Hanks realized in filming Forrest Gump after he chose the latter option. The film earned $678.2 million worldwide, which means Hanks received over $60 million for the Best Picture-winning film. Casting Initially Wanted John Travolta, Bill Murray And Chevy Chase To Portray Forrest Gump Can you even imagine Forrest Gump without Tom Hanks? It felt like the role was made for him, but apparently the film sought out Travolta, Murray and Chase before ultimately casting Hanks in the title role. John Travolta was the first actor the producers had in mind for the role of Forrest Gump, but the actor would go on to do Pulp Fiction instead. Bill Murray and Chevy Chase were also sought for the part but they both turned it down . In the end, the film was the perfect fit for Tom Hanks in the Oscar-winning role. It should be noted that in a 1994 interview with Robert Zemeckis and Hanks, the director said he couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Forrest. Billy Crystal And Robin Williams Were Asked To Write A Funny Speech For The Movie During the infamous Washington Monument scene, Forrest Gump goes up to the mic to say something, only to be promptly cut off. This comedic moment wasn’t what the crew initially staged. There were plans to give Forrest something to say during this scene, but director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth never agreed on what Gump should say. Roth explained to Yahoo! News, Zemeckis wanted something “way funnier and more important” than what Roth initially had in the script, and the screenwriter tried to put together something that would fit the director’s expectations. He went on to consult two legendary comedians, Billy Crystal and the late Robin Williams, to come up with a speech that would be fitting for this moment. In the end, their material and anything Roth wrote for this scene was scrapped, and Zemeckis opted to have the mic cut out during this scene. The scene left a lasting impression, but fans can wonder what that moment could have been with Crystal or Williams’ comedic flair. Tom Hanks Brother Jim Hanks Was Responsible For Most of Forrest Gump’s Running The two brothers resemblance is hard to deny. Jim Hanks filled in for his brother many times, notably assisting with additional VoiceOver work for Toy Story’s Woody for various toys and merchandise. Jim played a huge part in helping Forrest come to life on screen. Jim was on hand to do several running scenes for the leading man. Tom Hanks’ actual daughter, Elizabeth Hanks also played in the film as well. She was one of the girls on the school bus who denies Forrest Gump a seat. Tom Hanks is the definition of putting your family on. A true family affair. There Were Plans To Make A Sequel, But They Were Cancelled Due To 9/11 At one point in the late ’90s/early ’00s, there were serious conversations had about making a proper sequel to the 1994 classic, based on Winston Groom’s 1995 follow-up novel, Gump & Co. The ideas proposed for the sequel were wild but very on brand for the culturally impactful and critically-acclaimed film’s predecessor. Had a sequel been created, there may have been scenes where Forrest Gump was seen in the back of O.J. Simpson’s bronco and later dancing with Princess Diana during a charity event. Screenwriter Roth ultimately opted out of filming a part two after the 9/11 attacks. He, Zemeckis and Hanks all agreed that the movie felt “meaningless” after the tragedy.

