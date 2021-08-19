Netflix Explores The Complicated Friendship Between Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali In New ‘Blood Brothers’ Documentary [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In a new trailer for Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, Netflix is doing a deep dive into the bond between the two late heroes. This story, produced by Kenya Barris, follows the Regina King-directed film, One Night In Miami, which also shed light on the friendship between X and Ali (as well as Sam Cooke and Jim Brown). Here’s the official synopsis for Blood Brothers:

For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not only change both men but change the world. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship —and the ultimate falling out— of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. Few people understand the bond these men shared. In this new feature-length documentary from producer Kenya Barris, director Marcus A. Clarke offers a fresh perspective by using insider voices and never-before-seen footage to chart this most complex of friendships, tracing the near simultaneous and symbiotic rise of the charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the ex-con-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against oppression. Through interviews with those closest to them — Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, Ali’s brother Rahman and daughters Maryum and Hana — and cultural luminaries such as Cornel West and Al Sharpton, the film illuminates their meeting, bonding, and eventual falling out over discord within the leadership of the Nation of Islam.

The documentary is inspired by the book “Blood Brothers,” which is written Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith. Check out the official trailer below. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali premieres on Netflix September 9.

