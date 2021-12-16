Tune In: Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Gets An Official Premiere Date & Teaser Video

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot will air in February of 2022, according to a press release that went out this afternoon.

After dropping the first-ever teaser clip for the dramatic version of the hit series, Peacock announced Bel-Air will premiere on Feb. 13, which is also Super Bowl Sunday. Jabari Banks, a rising actor from West Philadelphia, will take on the role of Will. Here’s an official synopsis:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Director, Co-Writer & Executive Producer Morgan Cooper, who went viral with his 2019 reimagining of the classic series and who sparked the new Bel-Air production, said in a statement:

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family. “

“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” he went on. “I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest. “

Check out the official teaser above, plus official cast and crew credits below. Do you plan on tuning in? Let us know.

Cast: Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”; Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars); Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta); Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson); Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx); Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel); Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run); Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall); Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If).

Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson; Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper; Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz; Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.