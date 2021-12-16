Tune In: Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Gets An Official Premiere Date & Teaser Video

Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot will air in February of 2022, according to a press release that went out this afternoon.
After dropping the first-ever teaser clip for the dramatic version of the hit series, Peacock announced Bel-Air will premiere on Feb. 13, which is also Super Bowl Sunday. Jabari Banks, a rising actor from West Philadelphia, will take on the role of Will. Here’s an official synopsis:
“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”
Director, Co-Writer & Executive Producer Morgan Cooper, who went viral with his 2019 reimagining of the classic series and who sparked the new Bel-Air production, said in a statement:
“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family. “
“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” he went on. “I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest. “
Check out the official teaser above, plus official cast and crew credits below. Do you plan on tuning in? Let us know.
Cast: Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”; Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars); Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta); Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson); Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx); Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel); Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run); Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall); Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If).
Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson; Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper; Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz; Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.