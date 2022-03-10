May The Force Be With You: Disney+ Releases Teaser Trailer For “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

A new “Star Wars” story is headed to Disney+.

Wednesday (March 9), Disney+ released the teaser trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

This gave fans their first look at the highly anticipated series coming to the streaming platform May 25th.

The story picks up 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where we saw Obi-Wan Kenobi face his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement about the monumental announcement.

They raved about everything from how aesthetically pleasing the show looked to how they appreciated certain actors returning to play characters that they had come to love.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. Hayden Christensen also makes his return in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram (The Queens Gambit), Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby), Bonnie Piesse (Last Man Standing), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova) and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems).

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joey Harold.

tune in to the show's premiere on Disney+ on May 25th.

