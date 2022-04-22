ICYMI: Janelle Monáe Gets Deep On The Latest Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’ Confirming Her Gender Identity

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Award-winning artist and actress Janelle Monáe is the latest guest on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” conversation series. The show hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith brings the all-star talent on the show to discuss her hidden struggles and empower viewers to be themselves.

The episode featuring Monáe was released Wednesday, April 20 on the social media platform. It addresses several topics surrounding the Wondaland singer’s sexuality, her relationship with her family and how to inspire others to be themselves. Red Table Talk co-host Willow is the sole reason Janelle became a featured guest on the show. Willow talks about how the singer and musician inspired her own journey in entertainment and music.

Monáe goes on to confirm that she is non-binary in the interview, which has been the focal point of the interview since its release.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monáe said during the episode released Wednesday. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary.”

Though the conversation has been centralized to gender identity and her sexuality, the conversation dives into many topics that are worth

The official episode description:

Trailblazing global superstar Janelle Monáe joins the Red Table and shares her inspiring message for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t fit in or can’t be themselves. This unapologetic Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actor, fashion icon, LGBTQIA+ superhero, and author of the new book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” reveals what inspired her to come out later in life. Janelle shares how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction. Then, a special appearance by Janelle’s fierce and fun-loving mom shakes up the Table. Plus, they make a dream comes true for a Janelle super-fan.

In case you missed it, check out the full episode of Red Table Talk featuring Janelle Monáe below.