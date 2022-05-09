T-Pain Can Buy You More Than A Drink: The Rapper Inspires Fans By Opening His Own Restaurant

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

T-Pain is now a proud restaurant owner. The Grammy award-winning artist shared the news on Twitter Sunday, May 8.

T-Pain announced the opening of his new restaurant, admitting that he is anxious about his latest venture, but also extremely excited for the future.

The rapper wrote on Twitter saying, ““I DID IT BOIS!!!! Im officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as shit. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared.”

T-Pain has earned multiple awards and accolades over the years for his timeless hits, and he continues to create music for his fans to enjoy. T-Pain recently released his latest single, “That’s Just Tips,” in April. He is also set to to kick off “The Road To Wiscansin Tour” on Tuesday, May 10, which will include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York.

The Tallahassee rapper still has more to achieve and he’s hungry to reach new heights. T-Pain talks about taking risks in this new chapter of his life.

“In this new chapter of my life I’m taking the leap on anything I truly love and believe in,” he said in the Twitter thread. “I’m fully in control and don’t have to ask for permission to believe in myself anymore.”

The new business owner is also inspiring others to chase their own dreams. In the Twitter thread, T-Pain says, “let this be a sign to GO DO THE THING!! If you’re not afraid, you’re too comfortable.”

From touring to the announcement of his new business, T-Pain has his hands full. He recently revealed his new mixology book, “Can I Mix You A Drink?” on Instagram.

He also partnered with Panera Bread to promote the restaurant’s new chicken sandwich.

Let’s get it T-Pain! Congrats on the next chapter.