Watch: The Thomas Family Returns In The Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

This week (July 26), STARZ released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit crime drama ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ which premiers August 14.

Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the ‘Power’ Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character ‘Kanan Stark’ and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of ‘Kanan’ and Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Into The Woods, ‘Madam Secretary’) as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.

As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together. You can watch the

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (‘House,’ Love and Basketball), London Brown (‘Ballers’), Malcolm Mays (‘Them,’ ‘Snowfall’), Hailey Kilgore (‘Amazing Stories’), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz (‘High Fidelity,’ ‘The Sinner’).

Creator and showrunner Sascha Penn returns and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. The ‘Power’ Universe series are executive produced by ‘Power’ creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Kevin Fox also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Hop in the comments and let us know if you’re rocking with the trailer! Be sure to watch when season two premieres on August 14. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.