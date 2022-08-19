Netflix Announces ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary Executive Produced By Dwyane Wade & LeBron James

For the first time ever, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix have collaborated for a riveting and nostalgic celebratory look at the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball victory.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike ‘Coach K’ Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

The Redeem Team is an Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media production in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball. This is Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which is the media studio owned and operated by the IOC, and also marks the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service. They have opened up their never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history.

When speaking on the documentary, Mark Parkman, GM of Olympic Channel Services said “The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about. This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!” former Redeem Team member Dwyane Wade stated.

The Redeem Team was directed by Jon Weinbach (‘The Last Dance’). The documentary was produced by Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza. On top of directing, Weinbach also took on executive producer responsibilities alongside Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of UNINTERRUPTED.

The documentary film releases globally on Netflix on October 7th. Stay tuned for the sure to be exciting trailer!