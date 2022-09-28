‘Abbott Elementary’ Super Fan Predicts Teachers’ Halloween Costumes

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Our favorite elementary school teachers are back for the Fall semester. “Abbott Elementary” returned last week to ABC and fans are already making their predictions about what to expect this season. One eager fan shared their predictions for the beloved teachers’ Halloween costumes. Check it out below.

The Emmy-award winning series kicked off this semester, detailing a very eventful summer. Well, mainly for Janine (Quinta Brunson), who finally dumped her terrible boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox) of many years. The show teases more of Janine and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) love connection as the two continue swapping looks across the classroom.

Even Oprah Winfrey had something to say about their budding connection. After the series’ creator, Brunson, tweeted “All I know is… is there’s a new episode of Abbott Elementary tomorrow night” with a video of Oprah, the notable talent quote tweeted her saying, “What I know for sure is that Janine and Gregory better get together by first period #AbbottElem.”

The first episode begins with “Development Day” intended just for the teachers to prepare for their students return. As much as Janine tries to leave her issues in the past, she’s reminded that maybe everything isn’t alright.

The second episode titled, “Wrong Delivery” debuted last night (Sep. 27) on ABC. It followed an overzealous Janine, who is determined to make Abbott Elementary look just as good as a new charter school. Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara, and Ava hosts an event to “help” decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant.

While the semester has just begun, super fans are predicting what the spooky season has in store for Abbott. One Abbott stan account posted a thread on Twitter with their picks for each teacher’s Halloween costume this year. Amongst the list are popular costumes like Morticia Adams for Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Mary Poppins for Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Check out the entire thread below:

Be sure to catch “Abbott Elementary” each Tuesday on ABC and streaming on Hulu the following day.