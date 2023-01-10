Cardi B & Offset Will Appear In A Valentine’s Day Themed Super Bowl Ad Together

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The 2023 Super Bowl will be here before you know it. Fans can expect some fun, celebrity-filled commercials this year. Cardi B and Offset are allegedly teaming up with a popular fast food restaurant for a Valentine’s Day themed advertisement. Read more inside.

Sources told TMZ the couple shot a commercial for McDonald’s during the holiday break, which was filmed with a small crew. Their source reveals that the scale of the ad is massive, and it’s expected to make a huge wave on game day.

The commercial will air on Feb. 12, which is the day of Super Bowl LVII and only a couple days before the lovey dovey holiday.

Most people, celebrities included, take it easy during the holiday break. However, Cardi and Offset settled on shooting during the Christmas holiday, because they felt it was the best day to get work done without all the distractions.

Cardi isn’t new to that Super Bowl commercial money. She famously did a Pepsi advertisement a couple years ago, and now she and her husband are getting their next major corporation commercial.

The Super Bowl is where fans first got wind of Cardi and Offset’s relationship. The 2017 Super Bowl in Houston is where the pair first went public, and it became an early indicator that the two were serious about one another. Now, these two can share a message of love and nostalgia with this year’s Super Bowl ad. We will be sure to share the commercial once it debuts next month.

