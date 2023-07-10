What Does Commedia Dell’Arte Have To Do With Pom Klementieff ‘Mission Impossible’ Look?

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One was truly a global production, with parts of the movie filmed in Rome and Venice, Italy as well as parts of Norway and the UK, so it’s only right that GG get the scoop on the highly anticipated project which arrives in theaters this week.

Pom Klementieff Explains Her ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ Makeup

Global Grind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden caught up with actress Pom Klementieff in Rome to talk about the movie and her role as Paris, a mysterious but formidable member of Gabriel’s crew, who more than keeps Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt on his toes.

A number of images from the film feature Pom as Paris, sporting platinum locs and clownish makeup, but Klementieff doesn’t wear the face paint in every scene of the film, so we had to ask about the inspiration for the look. It turns out the French actress’ motives were rooted in a practice that’s just as global as Mission Impossible.

“It was my idea, it was inspired by Pierrot Lunaire, which is a character from the commedia dell’arte,” Klementieff explained. “Actually Harley Quinn was inspired by Harlequin, a different character from the commedia dell’arte. I thought it would be a look that would be eerie and strange and a bit scary. It’ll be like a clown in some way, like a pantomime, and I think would like add some mystery to the character. And also with the teardrop it adds something melancholic like Pierrot Luniere, and something you know a little bit angelic and wild at the same time. Also the scene happened in Venice at nighttime so I think it would bring some light to the face as well, because there was like a very few lights in the in the other way in the scene right after. I thought that you know she was going to this to this party that she was going to war you know like war paint and ready to fight, like a rebel, kind of like, I’m not gonna wear a mask, I’m just gonna draw a mask on my face. The other characters were supposed to wear a mask at some point.”

For those who are not familar with commedia dell’arte, it’s an Italian theatrical form popular throughout Europe from the 16th through the 18th century. Also popular in France and Europe, elements of commedia dell’arte even evolved into the Punch and Judy puppet shows that people in the states might be more familiar with. The specific character that Pom was inspired by, Pierrot Lunaire or Pedrolino, is a sad and child-like servant character, known for being a bit awkward and naive. Most of Pierrot’s actions are done on behalf of his benefactor and love often eludes him. But don’t get it twisted because Pom’s character Paris is FAR from inept. Outside of Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell many of the best stunt and fight scenes in Mission Impossible are executed by Klementieff. The actress, who has starred as Mantis in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films revealed that she put in tons of training in hopes of someday having a role in Mission Impossible.

“I started training martial arts and and doing stunt training years ago before the movie because I wanted to be an action movies,” Klementieff told us. “It was one of my dreams to be Mission Impossible. I was training with a friend, Jessen Noviello, who used to do stunts and who’s a martial artist and he taught me how to kick how to punch. I mean there’s always more to learn you know but it gave me the technique.”

‘Mission Impossible’ Actress Pom Klementieff Trains To Do Driving And Motorcycle Stunts

We don’t want to give too much away about the movie, but there should be enough in the trailer for you to know that there are some very serious motorcyle and driving stunts in Mission Impossible 7. While Pom Klementieff’s character is probably closer to a villain than a protagonist, Paris is so much fun to watch on screen that it’s hard not to enjoy watching her behind the wheel.

“It’s funny because I wanted to even be a better driver after I wrapped the movie so I took lessons for drifting and doing donuts,” Klementieff revealed, before going on to share that her love of driving isn’t limited to four wheels.

“I ride motorcycles. I do motorcycle training,” Pom added. “I was just training two weeks ago. I want to learn how to do a wheelie, so it’s going to take time. I’m learning how to skid and do things like that I’m learning on a little one and then I’m going to build to bigger ones. You know what happens when I get a little bit scared in my head? I imagine that the motorcycle is horse. I’m good at riding horses, so I imagine that a little motorcycle is a pony and the bigger one is a big pony and then it’s a horse and then it’s a racehorse.”

We’re super excited for everyone to see Pom Klementieff in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One because she really makes a big impact without even saying much! That said — she definitely has a bring future in action movies ahead of her and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Make sure to get your tickets for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One now — the movie arrives in theaters Wednesday July 12!