A Reboot Of Beloved Work Place Comedy ‘The Office’ May Return Soon

Could it be? There might be a reboot of “The Office” coming soon. The popular work place comedy, starring Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson and Mindy Kaling is rumored to return. Read more about the show’s potential return inside.

According to Puck, “The Office” reboot was slated to be announced following the end of the writers’ strike. Puck’s Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel revealed that Greg Daniels, the creator of The U.S. version of “The Office,” was looking to give the series a facelift.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of ‘The Office,’ for instance,” they wrote, explaining their upcoming Hollywood motion. “Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

On Sunday (Sept. 24), the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced that they reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Produces (AMPTP) after five months on the front lines. Countless writers, producers, showrunners and talent picketed in front of the major networks in Hollywood and New York City to show their commitment to fair wages, work conditions and other important terms to ensure writers and actors are protected.

The strike lasted for 146 days and counting for the SAG-AFTRA members, who are still on the picket lines.

From 2005 to 2013, a remake of the UK sitcom of the same name, “The Office,” ran for nine seasons on NBC. The mockumentary-styled sitcom earned numerous awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards.

