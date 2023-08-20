Changing the Game: Here’s How Christen Press Is Empowering Underrepresented Girls In Soccer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team member Christen Press recognizes the impact that sports can have on the lives of young kids. She’s also aware of a stark reality: not all girls, especially those of color, have equal access and opportunities in the sports world.

Data from the Women’s Sports Foundation underscores this gap, showing that girls of color are twice as likely to drop out of sports compared to their white counterparts in suburban areas.

To help tackle this inequality while she is healing from an injury, Press has joined forces with Degree on its new campaign “Change the Field.” The goal is to create more inclusive soccer communities for kids of color across the U.S.

On Aug. 19, Degree hosted the ‘Change the Field’ event, which specifically catered towards Los Angeles youth. The event unfolded at Lab Five, a local sports complex nestled in the heart of Gardena. As a component of this initiative, Degree® partnered with Street Soccer USA (SSUSA), an organization dedicated to fostering community empowerment through soccer.

Together, they offered soccer teams in Los Angeles invaluable training sessions, drills, and direct inspiration from the soccer star herself.

The Change the Field Initiative starts with Degree’s Breaking Limits Program to break down financial barriers and get girls on the field. Over the past five years, Degree has invested over $5 million in mentorship and community programs with college athletes to promote physical activity and remove barriers related to race, sexual orientation, ability, gender, and age. Their vision is to help millions of young people transform their lives through movement by 2030.

As the crowd of children dispersed into various drills and games, the LA native candidly shared her experiences as a female athlete who has triumphed over adversity, including her fourth ACL tear during the Angel City FC Game in 2022. She stressed the significance of women of color demanding respect, especially when they suspect an injury, and highlighted the importance of always listening to one’s body.

Her passion raised an insightful point: a significant portion of sports research primarily has been based on a specific demographic—70-kilogram White males. Press emphasized the potential pitfalls of this approach for women in general, highlighting the intersection of bias in medical settings, particularly for women of color, and stating, ‘It opens the door for discrimination.”

Press added, “There’s always an element of self-advocacy, and of course, that’s important. But, it’s equally important to recognize that girls of color often find themselves in an unfair position where they must advocate for themselves. It shouldn’t solely rely on individuals. Instead, there should be a system and a structure in place that sets people up for success.”

When envisioning a future where more girls of color thrive in soccer, Press sends a powerful message: you don’t have to wait for someone else to lead the way; you can be the trailblazer yourself. She reminds aspiring female athletes, “We often say, ‘It’s for the next generation of girls,’ and that’s undeniably important, but let’s not forget that I’m here too. I shouldn’t have to endure harmful, toxic environments in pursuit of my dreams.”

This gender disparity extends to sports broadcasting, where women, especially women of color, are underrepresented.

Off the field, Press is taking action by co-hosting a show with her teammate, Tobin Heath called ‘Re-Cap.’ Through this platform, they offer insightful World Cup semi-final recaps, amplifying women’s voices in sports media.

She emphasizes, ‘It’s just such a valuable thing to have people who truly understand the sport, appreciate women’s sports, and analyze it with the same dedication as men do for men’s sports.”

Degree’s ‘Change the Field’ initiative, a game-changing partnership with SSUSA and Christen Press, marks a new era of soccer inclusivity. It serves as a reminder that true victory comes when every girl has the opportunity to play, thrive, and transform the game.